With Yardi Support, Argentum Symposium Addresses Operational Excellence

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® returns as a sponsor for the second Argentum Senior Living Symposium. From October 16-17, over 120 senior living professionals will gather for networking and leadership development in Naples, Fl.

Alexandra Valentin, practice director at The Ritz-Carlton, will deliver the opening keynote. With 21 years of experience at the celebrated hospitality company, Valentin will share the evolution of The Ritz-Carlton's culture of extraordinary service and provide takeaways on leading teams to similar success.

Immediately following the keynote, Argentum is hosting a panel with senior living residents and their families. In a candid format, attendees will hear directly from residents about their expectations for superior care. The two-day agenda also offers educational sessions with industry experts and peers. Topics include the advantages of a diverse workforce, successful new technology pilots and strategies for multi-brand portfolios.

"We look forward to networking with everyone at the Argentum Senior Living Symposium. The topics this year are relevant, and the emphasis on the resident experience will make the sessions more personal," said Ray Elliott, Vice President of Senior Living for Yardi. "We expect attendees will find the talks both informative and inspiring."

Senior Living Symposium attendees can schedule time to meet with Yardi representatives to learn more about its single connected solution for senior living management.

