Withings BodyScan 2 Now Available in the US, Setting a Standard in Preventive Health and Longevity Monitoring

The first home health station to deliver cardiac, vascular, and metabolic analysis with expanded longevity insights—available in real time on a redesigned HD handle display, with DEXA-level body composition correlation.

HD Handle Display • Higher-Precision Body Composition • Longevity Scan • Blood Pressure Insights • SpO2 • CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree

BOSTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings, the pioneer in connected health and inventor of the first connected scale, today announced that Withings BodyScan 2 ($599.95) is now available in the United States and is FSA/HSA eligible. Measurements are displayed in real time on an ultra-readable color screen embedded in the handle, empowering individuals to better understand their health and extend their healthy years—one measurement at a time.

Body Scan 2

"BodyScan 2 provides a comprehensive assessment of cardiovascular and metabolic health. Our goal is simple: help people and their physicians move from reactive healthcare to truly preventive care—enabling earlier intervention, better health decisions, and ultimately extending healthy years of life for millions." — Eric Carreel, Chairman and Co-founder, Withings

Two Tailored Scans: A Daily Habit and a Weekly Longevity Assessment

BodyScan 2 adapts to everyday life with two complementary scans—one designed for daily monitoring, the other for a deeper weekly assessment of long-term health and longevity.

Daily Scan (30 seconds): Essential morning measurements, including weight, fat/muscle/water composition and trends, visceral fat index and trends, heart rate, and Vascular Age via Pulse Wave Velocity.

Essential morning measurements, including weight, fat/muscle/water composition and trends, visceral fat index and trends, heart rate, and Vascular Age via Pulse Wave Velocity. Longevity Scan (about 90 seconds): A comprehensive weekly assessment that includes all Daily Scan measurements, plus a 6-lead ECG, Heart Age, Blood Oxygen Levels (SpO₂), and Nerve Response Score. These advanced biomarkers are combined into a comprehensive Longevity Analysis, available directly in the Withings app.

Together, the Daily Scan and Weekly Longevity Scan transform a growing set of cardiovascular, metabolic, vascular, and neurological biomarkers into a continuous picture of long-term health. By tracking how the body evolves mechanically, metabolically, and vascularly over time, BodyScan 2 empowers individuals and their physicians to detect changes earlier, make more informed decisions, and support healthier aging.

Precision Body Architecture: Professional-Grade 6-Zone Body Composition

BodyScan 2 uses a proprietary 13-frequency Bioimpedance Spectroscopy (BIS) system to deliver independent fat mass and muscle mass readings for each of 6 body segments: right arm, left arm, trunk, right leg, left leg, and core.

13-Frequency BIS: Zone-level data per body segment, pinpointing exactly where training is having an effect. BodyScan 2 offers more than 6x the frequency range of standard basic scales 6 . Clinical multi-frequency body composition devices operating on 6 frequencies carry price tags exceeding $17,000. BodyScan 2 operates on 13 frequencies for $599.95.

Zone-level data per body segment, pinpointing exactly where training is having an effect. BodyScan 2 offers more than 6x the frequency range of standard basic scales . Clinical multi-frequency body composition devices operating on 6 frequencies carry price tags exceeding $17,000. BodyScan 2 operates on 13 frequencies for $599.95. Longitudinal Muscle Mass Tracking : Early detection of age-related muscle loss linked to falls, metabolic decline, and reduced longevity

: Early detection of age-related muscle loss linked to falls, metabolic decline, and reduced longevity Bone Mass Trending: A proxy for osteoporosis risk over time, especially relevant for post-menopausal women and men over 50

Metabolic Wellness

BodyScan 2 measures a unique set of metabolic indicators that go beyond what traditional scales typically track - nerve response, visceral fat, and glucose resilience - to help users better understand how their daily habits influence their overall metabolic wellness over time. Whether pursuing weight management goals, navigating GLP-1 treatments, or simply wanting to understand how lifestyle choices shape overall wellness, BodyScan 2 helps users monitor meaningful changes over time.

Glucose Resilience³: An exclusive Withings score combining nerve health and visceral fat levels to show how daily habits shape metabolic wellness. Compatible with Lingo®, Abbott's continuous glucose monitor for people 18+ years and not on insulin, Lingo provides insight on how nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress can affect glucose enabling a proactive approach to making behavior and lifestyle changes.

An exclusive Withings score combining nerve health and visceral fat levels to show how daily habits shape metabolic wellness. Compatible with Lingo®, Abbott's continuous glucose monitor for people 18+ years and not on insulin, Lingo provides insight on how nutrition, exercise, sleep and stress can affect glucose enabling a proactive approach to making behavior and lifestyle changes. Nerve Response Score: An exclusive wellness metric that provides insight into nerve health by measuring the body's natural response to a gentle electrical signal through the feet. Track changes over time as part of your overall metabolic journey.

An exclusive wellness metric that provides insight into nerve health by measuring the body's natural response to a gentle electrical signal through the feet. Track changes over time as part of your overall metabolic journey. Visceral Fat Tracking: Uses 6-zone multi-frequency bioimpedance spectroscopy across the scale and handle to estimate visceral fat separately from overall body fat. Unlike traditional scales that provide only a single body fat measurement, BodyScan 2 provides a more detailed view of body composition. Visceral fat is independently associated with insulin resistance, cardiovascular disease, and systemic inflammation.7

Cardiovascular Health

BodyScan 2 combines ECG2, ICG, and PPG technology to help you track your heart health, understand what it means, and make early lifestyle changes that support a longer, healthier life.

6-Lead ECG 2 & Cardiac Function: BodyScan 2 combines AFib detection via a 6-lead ECG 2 with Impedance Cardiography (ICG) to provide insights into both the electrical and mechanical aspects of cardiac function estimating Cardiac Responsiveness and Efficiency.

BodyScan 2 combines AFib detection via a 6-lead ECG with Impedance Cardiography (ICG) to provide insights into both the electrical and mechanical aspects of cardiac function estimating Cardiac Responsiveness and Efficiency. Heart Age: The first home device to combine electrical and mechanical cardiac measurements to estimate Heart Age, helping users better understand how their cardiovascular health compares with people of the same chronological age.

The first home device to combine electrical and mechanical cardiac measurements to estimate Heart Age, helping users better understand how their cardiovascular health compares with people of the same chronological age. Blood Pressure Insights: Track blood pressure measurements over time to better understand long-term trends and support informed conversations with your healthcare provider.

Track blood pressure measurements over time to better understand long-term trends and support informed conversations with your healthcare provider. Blood Oxygen (SpO₂): Measure blood oxygen saturation over time to establish a personal baseline and better understand changes in your wellness metrics.

Design, Withings+, and Availability

Designed in France, BodyScan 2 completes a full scan in 90 seconds on a single tempered-glass surface with 8 ITO-embedded electrodes and 4 stainless steel electrodes in a retractable handle with a bright HD color screen. Battery life runs up to 15 months per charge.

Every BodyScan 2 includes a complimentary one-month trial of Withings+5 ($9.95/month or $99.50/year), which unlocks advanced health scores including Heart Age and Glucose Resilience3, an AI Health Assistant, personalized trend analysis, and a Lifetime Guarantee.

Withings BodyScan 2 is available starting July 15, 2026 at withings.com in the US for $599.95.

About Withings

A pioneer in real-life health monitoring, Withings created the first connected scale in 2009 and has continually innovated to offer an ecosystem of clinically validated connected health devices, used by over 15 million people worldwide and by numerous renowned healthcare centers and research institutes. The Withings ecosystem measures over 90 biomarkers. Your body already knows. Withings helps you hear it. Visit withings.com.

Press Contact

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1Internal comparative study between Withings BodyScan measurements and DEXA scan results. 99% correlation observed on fat mass results. Individual results may vary. BodyScan 2 is not a medical device for diagnostic purposes.

2The 6-lead ECG and atrial fibrillation (AFib) detection features are medically regulated. These features are enabled in BodyScan 2 by Withings Scan Monitor 2.0, the FDA-cleared software (510(k) K230812) that powers ECG and AFib detection on the device — the clearance applies to this software, not to the BodyScan 2 hardware itself. All other features described are intended to support general wellness and are not intended for the diagnosis, treatment, cure, mitigation, or prevention of any disease.

3Glucose Resilience is intended for general wellness and fitness purposes and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Feature rolls out in the Withings+ app before end of 2026. BodyScan 2's weight, body composition, and related wellness metrics are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and are not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding your health.

5Subject to Withings terms and conditions, available at: https://www.withings.com/us/en/legal/services-terms-and-conditions

6Based on an internal comparison as of June 2026 between BodyScan 2's 13 bioelectrical frequencies against six consumer smart scales priced under $200 in the US with an average of 2 frequencies.

7Neeland IJ et al. Visceral and ectopic fat, atherosclerosis, and cardiometabolic disease: a position statement. The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, 2019. Gastaldelli A. Role of visceral fat in insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases, 2022.Associations of Different Adipose Tissue Depots with Insulin Resistance: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Observational Studies. PMID: 26686961.

About Abbott's Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor: The Lingo Glucose System is intended for users 18 years and older not on insulin. It is not intended for diagnosis of diseases, including diabetes. The Lingo program does not guarantee that everyone will achieve the same results as individual responses may vary. Consult your healthcare professional before making changes to your diet or exercise regimen or if you have an eating disorder or a history of eating disorders. For more information, visit www.hellolingo.com.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read or understood through the use of this device.

SOURCE Withings