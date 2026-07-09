Withings Launches Withings Medical, Bringing Clinical Care to Medicare-Eligible Patients Under CMS's New ACCESS Model

A new clinical care service, launching first in the U.S., built on nearly two decades of health monitoring.

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings, a leader in connected health and at-home monitoring, today announced Withings Medical, a new clinical care service marking the company's move from monitoring health to delivering care. The service will launch first for the Medicare-eligible population in the U.S., as part of CMS's new ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions), a CMS Innovation Center initiative designed to pay for outcomes in chronic disease management. At launch, Withings Medical will focus on cardiovascular and metabolic health, beginning with hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Withings Medical treats the spectrum of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) conditions through the two levers that change a patient's disease trajectory: guideline-directed medications and sustained lifestyle change. Care is delivered by Withings Medical Group, a dedicated clinical team that builds an individualized care plan for each member, prescribes and adjusts medications as conditions evolve, and supports day-to-day lifestyle change — all designed to integrate with the member's existing primary care team.

The need is urgent. CKM conditions remain among the leading drivers of chronic disease burden in the U.S., a connection the American Heart Association has called a public health emergency.1 Effective therapies already exist, including GLP-1 medications and other guideline-directed treatments for diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular risk. What limits their adoption is the absence of continuous medical data to guide safe, effective use. Withings Medical is built to close this gap: collecting that data, identifying clinical signals within it, and acting on them.

The launch marks a turning point for the company. Since 2008, Withings has given people the tools to understand their health day to day. Withings Medical is the next chapter: turning that understanding into care.

"What we are building today is the expression of a vision we had more than a decade ago, when we were among the very few pioneers of health monitoring. It opens a new generation of care: one that is, by definition, more human-centered and more personalized, made possible by the data we provide, and by people themselves, who are now far more engaged and involved in their own care journey," said Eric Carreel, Chairman and Co-founder, Withings.

Healthcare is shifting from episodic treatment toward care that is proactive and ongoing. Prior to this launch, Withings has supported millions of users worldwide — at home, with connected health products and AI-driven insight, and across healthcare and professional settings. Withings Medical extends that foundation of seamless monitoring into care, giving clinicians visibility to catch changes between visits that might otherwise go unnoticed.

"Millions of Americans live with chronic conditions and are unable to access consistent, high-quality care. Withings Medical changes that equation by combining three things that rarely come together: highly engaging, beautifully designed devices, decades of research to make those devices diagnostically accurate, and guideline-directed treatment for chronic disease," said Nisha Basu, MD, MPH, Clinical Advisor, Withings Medical. "When engagement, clinical-grade measurement, and rigorous care converge in one experience, we can reach patients continuously rather than episodically."

This focused scope reflects a deliberate, clinically rigorous approach to entering care, and it marks only the beginning of a broader ambition for how Withings supports health over the long term. It also aligns with the ACCESS Model's ten-year, phased approach to testing whether outcome-aligned, technology-supported care can improve outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide, following the model's national launch on July 5, 2026.

To learn more about Withings Medical, or to see if you qualify for the ACCESS program, visit withings.com/medical.

About Withings

A pioneer in connected health since 2008, Withings empowers millions of users worldwide and collaborates with leading academic and clinical research institutions. Withings has built a world-leading ecosystem of award-winning connected health devices, including smart scales with ECG, hybrid watches, and blood pressure monitors, all designed to help individuals track and improve their health over the long term.

To learn more, visit withings.com. With you. For Life.

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Footnotes and Disclaimers

1https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/cir.0000000000001184

SOURCE Withings