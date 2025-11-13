Withings Redefines At-Home Family Healthcare in the US with FDA Clearance of BeamO

BeamO brings an electrocardiogram, a stethoscope and a thermometer together to turn the family's medicine cabinet into a mini health clinic in time for flu season.

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings , the world leader in connected health, today announced that the FDA has cleared BeamO1, the revolutionary health check-up tool. This "thermometer of the future" combines the sensors of an electrocardiogram2, a stethoscope3, and a thermometer to transform the classic thermometer into a powerful tool for the regular monitoring of heart and lung health. Clinically developed in collaboration with renowned hospitals and institutions, and 6 patent applications, BeamO enables at-home measurements of vital indicators usually assessed during medical consultations.

BeamO will revolutionize family health and telehealth consultations, while performing a complete health check-up of body temperature, cardiac and pulmonary health in less than a minute.

"BeamO brings access to key vital signs, typically measured during medical consultations, into everyday life. All this new data on the heart, lungs, and temperature provides an overview of the state of each user's health," said Eric Carreel, Founder and President of Withings. "This data promotes a much more precise and reliable diagnosis, and it marks a revolution in telemedicine, transforming it into a true medical consultation by integrating the data collection component. This demonstrates how connected objects can facilitate the relationship with the doctor, via reliable, secure, and real-time data sharing."

Learn more about the sensors of BeamO, a cutting-edge tool based on disruptive technological innovations

"BeamO is equipped with highly innovative sensors, meeting the challenge of miniaturization to bring together so many functionalities in such a small device," said Xavier Debreuil, Product Research Director at Withings. "These sensors record the heart's electrical activity as well as measure infrared light to interpret body temperature. On the other hand, they capture acoustic waves to study the activity of the heart and lungs. All the data is analyzed by artificial intelligence algorithms to identify anomalies."

BeamO thus brings together several functions in a single portable device:

The heart in hand: Two stainless steel electrodes located on its side allow BeamO to perform a medically certified 1-lead electrocardiogram. A simple grip of BeamO triggers measurements visible in real-time on the animated color LED screen.





Two stainless steel electrodes located on its side allow BeamO to perform a medically certified 1-lead electrocardiogram. A simple grip of BeamO triggers measurements visible in real-time on the animated color LED screen. Auscultation by digital stethoscope: BeamO captures the acoustic sound waves of the chest or back thanks to a piezoelectric disc. Guided by intuitive tutorials, users will obtain precise measurements of the heart and lungs. Equipped with a USB-C to jack adapter, the results can be heard via headphones and transferred, stored, and shared with a doctor via the application. During teleconsultations, audio streaming will allow the doctor to guide the placement of the devices and focus on specific areas of interest.





BeamO captures the acoustic sound waves of the chest or back thanks to a piezoelectric disc. Guided by intuitive tutorials, users will obtain precise measurements of the heart and lungs. Equipped with a USB-C to jack adapter, the results can be heard via headphones and transferred, stored, and shared with a doctor via the application. During teleconsultations, audio streaming will allow the doctor to guide the placement of the devices and focus on specific areas of interest. Body temperature: BeamO makes precise and stable readings of body temperature thanks to a contactless analysis of the temporal artery. This marks a real technological advance, which increases the sensitivity of the scan and increases its robustness to variations in distance from the forehead during measurements.

BeamO is thus an invaluable ally in many everyday situations: carrying out a teleconsultation in a medical desert or the absence of a general practitioner; monitoring the state of health of a sick child; consulting a doctor remotely, on holiday or on the go; or ensuring home monitoring of elderly relatives or patients suffering from chronic diseases.

This new standard of teleconsultation is made possible by HealthLink, a secure feature integrated within the Withings app. It allows users to generate and share clinician-ready web links directly from their Withings health data, including detailed BeamO measurements, ensuring that doctors receive comprehensive patient information remotely and securely. This significantly enhances the quality of virtual care and is further strengthened by Cardio Check-Up, available through the Withings+ subscription. In less than 24 hours, users can receive a detailed cardiac health assessment conducted remotely by real cardiologists. Withings+ also offers personalized health programs and advice, continuous monitoring of health trends, and alerts in case of early signs of deterioration, ensuring proactive, data-driven care at every step.

A step forward toward the complete, interactive, and secure medical record

By automatically syncing with the Withings application via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, BeamO allows you to collect patient data and symptoms day after day. It thus facilitates the monitoring of individual or family health journeys and allows you to build a complete medical record, easily shared with caregivers via the generation of health reports.

The Withings app allows users to set alerts and reminders to promote the establishment of healthier living habits. These alerts will be defined in connection with the user's needs, based on an analysis of their data.

Key figures

Children and adults alike can experience respiratory issues such as asthma or bronchitis. BeamO's digital stethoscope records heart & lung sounds, plus BeamO's thermometer tracks temperature instantly for all ages, which can be easily shared with a doctor to support better care, and make it easier to monitor symptoms when sickness hits. While BeamO doesn't diagnose, recording lung sounds and temperature over time, especially during the winter season when viral infections are more prevalent, can help doctors assess respiratory conditions more effectively.

8.6% 4 (22.5 million) of U.S. adults age 18 and 6.5% 5 (4.8 million) of U.S. children younger than age 18 years older currently have asthma.

(22.5 million) of U.S. adults age 18 and 6.5% (4.8 million) of U.S. children younger than age 18 years older currently have asthma. 5% of adults (13 million) in the U.S. are affected by acute bronchitis each year. Acute bronchitis ranks among the top 10 most common outpatient illnesses in the United States. 6

3.8% (9.9 million) of U.S. adults age 18 and older have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).7

Availability

Awarded 24 awards, including 3 CES Innovation Awards in 2024, BeamO is available for sale in the US starting on November 13, 2025, and on Amazon and select retail partners across the US in early 2026. BeamO will be sold initially exclusively on withings.com at the price of $249.95, with a 1-month free Withings+ subscription and a Cardio Check-up token.

To celebrate this advancement in telehealth, Withings is offering a 1-month complimentary Withings+ subscription with every BeamO purchase. This includes one free Cardio Check-Up2 review, which provides a detailed medical review of your ECG and cardiovascular health by a board of certified cardiologists within 24 hours.

About Withings

Withings invented the first connected scale in 2009 and remains at the forefront of connected health. Its ecosystem of clinically validated connected health devices is used by more than fifteen million people worldwide in 40 countries. It includes connected scales, connected watches with watchmaking design, a sleep sensor, blood pressure monitors, and a urine analyzer. Entirely based in France, in Issy-les-Moulineaux, the technology, AI, and biomedical research teams work alongside renowned research institutes to make it possible to take medical-grade measurements at home, over time. Withings was the first to introduce pulse wave velocity and electrodermal activity measurements into homes: all ways to more accurately assess our health and promote a longer life. The design of each device is studied to integrate naturally into daily life, with the minimum possible actions. The Withings app and the Withings+ service provide daily motivation by tracking data over time and providing personalized advice to encourage lasting changes. To learn more, visit withings.com and contact us on Facebook , Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter) .

