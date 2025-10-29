Withings' U-Scan Brings Urine Analysis into the Home

U-Scan: the first autonomous at-home urine analysis device that turns a simple daily routine into a health revolution

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than seven years of research and development, Withings , a pioneer in connected health, launches U-Scan, its most ambitious innovation to date - a miniaturized urine analysis laboratory that integrates advanced chemistry, optics, and artificial intelligence directly into the toilet environment. U-Scan Nutrio and U-Scan Calci will be available beginning on October 29, 2025, in Europe and the United States on withings.com .

"The story of U-Scan began with a simple intuition: urine provides a precise and comprehensive window into our health," said Eric Carreel, Founder & Chairman of Withings. "The challenge was to transform that insight into a laboratory so compact it could be integrated directly into a toilet- without changing anyone's habits."

Urine is a rich source of health information, containing more than 3,000 metabolites that mirror our nutrition, hydration, hormonal balance, and metabolism. Yet this goldmine of data has long remained underused, confined to occasional laboratory tests performed far from real life. U-Scan is changing this by embedding laboratory science directly into the toilet. Withings turns a simple daily routine into a new form of preventive health tracking - effortless, discreet, and continuous.

How it works - Lab science, made effortless

U-Scan fits seamlessly inside the toilet and collects urine samples automatically using a sensitive thermal sensor. A small sample is drawn and analyzed on-site using miniaturized biochemical sensors integrated into an interchangeable cartridge.

Within minutes, results are processed directly on the device and transmitted via Wi-Fi to the Withings app. Users can track hydration, nutritional balance, calcium trends, and more. The app then translates these readings into actionable insights and personalized recommendations through Withings+, helping users understand and respond to their body's signals.

Each cartridge lasts an average of three months and can be swapped out easily. Between analyses, U-Scan has a complimentary station capable of fully charging and cleaning the reader within three hours.

U-Scan Nutrio - Master the body's response to nutrition

The human metabolism is a dynamic system, influenced by diet, exercise, stress, and more. Yet most individuals lack quantitative visibility into their nutritional state. U-Scan Nutrio addresses this gap by capturing the daily to weekly measurements of four key urinary biomarkers: Bio-Acidity (urinary pH), HydroStatus (specific gravity), Ketones, and Vitamin C.

Bio-Acidity (Urinary pH): Indicates acid-base balance; chronic acidity signals metabolic strain or poor diet (low produce, high protein/grains), affecting recovery and inflammation.

HydroStatus (Specific Gravity): An essential component of nutrition tracking, urine specific gravity objectively shows if fluid intake sufficiently meets metabolic and performance needs.

Ketones: Ketone levels show when the body burns fat instead of sugar for energy (ketosis), helping assess fat metabolism, weight management, and adherence to low-carb diets.

Vitamin C: As a water-soluble vitamin and powerful antioxidant, its level is a direct measure of dietary adequacy and protection against cellular damage, crucial for overall health and recovery.

"We talk a lot about metabolism, inflammation, or nutrition - but few people know where they truly stand," said Christelle Barakat, Director of Chemistry Research at Withings. "U-Scan Nutrio finally brings those invisible metrics into daily life, continuously and effortlessly."

U-Scan Calci - Stronger support for proactive kidney health

Kidney stones affect one in ten adults worldwide and are characterized by painful, unpredictable episodes often associated with excessive urinary calcium or chronic dehydration. U-Scan Calci provides a continuous and proactive monitoring approach to renal health by tracking calcium levels, Bio-Acidity (urinary pH), and HydroStatus (specific gravity) - three parameters that may be indicative of stone formation.

Calcium levels: Excess calcium in urine (hypercalciuria) is the primary driver of stone formation. U-Scan quantifies calcium excretion trends over time, identifying subtle peaks that can precede crystal nucleation.

Bio-Acidity (Urinary pH): The acidity of urine governs how minerals crystallize. A consistently acidic pH favors uric acid and calcium-oxalate stones, while an overly alkaline pH can lead to calcium-phosphate stones. U-Scan measures daily pH variation to support dietary and hydration adjustments that restore balance.

HydroStatus (specific gravity): Fluid intake directly affects urine concentration. By tracking this index continuously, U-Scan helps users maintain optimal dilution levels that naturally prevent mineral aggregation.

Pricing & Availability

U-Scan Nutrio and U-Scan Calci will be available beginning October 29, 2025, in Europe and the United States on withings.com .

Subscription plans:

Proactive Plan: $379.95 (2–4 analyses per week, 1 cartridge, cleaning & charging station + Withings+ access)

Intensive Plan: $449.96 (5–7 analyses per week, 2 cartridges, cleaning & charging station + Withings+ access)

Automatic cartridge replacement: Proactive Plan: $99.95 for 1 cartridge Intensive Plan: $179.96 for 2 cartridges



Each plan, on average, provides a 3-month supply of urine tests.

Withings+ - Your personal health coach

Each U-Scan includes full access to Withings+, the premium app experience featuring:

A Free Nutrition Consultation: Included in Withings+, redeem your free session with a registered dietitian, in partnership with Fay Nutrition . Connect with over 2,300 dietitians across all 50 states, covering 30+ specialties such as diabetes, heart health, obesity, and sports nutrition. The dietitian will create a personalized, evidence-based plan that includes meal planning, food journaling, and nutrition education to help users reach their health goals.

. Connect with over 2,300 dietitians across all 50 states, covering 30+ specialties such as diabetes, heart health, obesity, and sports nutrition. The dietitian will create a personalized, evidence-based plan that includes meal planning, food journaling, and nutrition education to help users reach their health goals. Health Assistant 24/7: An AI-driven companion that contextualizes biomarker trends and provides adaptive recommendations.

Smart Trends & Health Improvement Score: AI-generated insights based on multi-day urine data, translating molecular fluctuations into personalized advice on nutrition, hydration, and recovery.

About Withings

A pioneer in connected health since 2009, Withings empowers more than 15 million users worldwide and collaborates with leading academic and clinical research institutions. It's a clinically validated ecosystem that measures over 50 biomarkers — from cardiovascular and metabolic data to sleep, activity, and now urinary analysis — transforming daily life into a scientifically informed health experience.

