WITHit Expands into Smartwatches with Launch of Deca and Giga Models: A Perfect Blend of Value, Technology, Wellness, and Style

The New Deca and Giga Smartwatches from WITHit Combine Advanced Health Tracking, Personalization, and Modern Design for Effortless Everyday Connectivity

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit (www.withitgear.com), a leader in innovative wearable tech accessories, is excited to announce their entry into the world of smartwatches with the launch of two new smartwatches: the Deca and Giga models. Both smartwatches are designed to seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles, offering advanced features, personalized functionality, and stylish designs. Both watches come with outstanding features like measuring blood oxygen levels and stress monitoring as well as women-centric features like menstrual cycle tracking. Whether users are focused on health, staying connected, or simply enjoying a sleek accessory, WITHit's latest smartwatches provide the perfect solution. Both models are available for purchase now on WITHitgear.com.

WITHit's new GIGA Smartwatch WITHit's new DECA Smartwatch

"We are excited to announce the launch of the Deca and Giga Smartwatches, which represent a significant advancement in our commitment to serving the modern, connected consumer," stated Matt Shell, Head of Design. "At WITHit, our focus is on developing innovative products that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology, sophisticated design, and wellness features. With these new smartwatches and the upgraded WITHit App, we are offering users a truly tailored experience—from advanced health tracking to customizable watch faces—enabling them to stay connected and in control of their lives. Our goal is to empower our customers to achieve their aspirations through smart, intuitive technology."

The Deca Smartwatch: Cutting-Edge Technology Meets Modern Style

The WITHit Deca Smartwatch features a 1.43" AMOLED high-definition touchscreen display with a crisp 466*466 resolution, delivering sharp visuals and easy navigation. The rotating crown allows users to intuitively scroll through apps, notifications, and customizable dial images, adding both flair and functionality. Its 45mm base metal case and comfortable silicone band offers quick-release technology for comfort and security.

The Giga Smartwatch: Bigger Screen, Bigger Capabilities

For those looking for a larger display and even more personalization, the WITHit Giga Smartwatch is the ideal choice. Boasting a 1.99" AMOLED high-definition touchscreen display, the Giga offers a vibrant and spacious user interface for even easier interaction. It comes with a 48.50mm aluminum case and a quick-release silicone band for both comfort and versatility.

With both models featuring a plethora of innovative capabilities, as well as magnetic rapid charging to ensure wearers never miss a beat, the Deca and Giga gives users the choice of which style fits them best. Designed for any activity and any location, both models offer water resistance up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Advanced Technology, Tailored Wellness, and Sophisticated Design

The Deca and Giga smartwatches are equipped with a suite of features that enhance daily life, making it easier for users to manage health, stay connected, and express their style:

Health Monitoring : Including heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress level tracking, alongside specialized features like menstrual cycle tracking, ensuring users have the tools for comprehensive wellness management.

: Including heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress level tracking, alongside specialized features like menstrual cycle tracking, ensuring users have the tools for comprehensive wellness management. Customizable Display : The Deca model features a 1.43" AMOLED touchscreen, while the Giga offers an expansive 1.99" display, providing a vibrant interface and intuitive navigation through apps and notifications.

: The Deca model features a 1.43" AMOLED touchscreen, while the Giga offers an expansive 1.99" display, providing a vibrant interface and intuitive navigation through apps and notifications. Everyday Essentials : Both models support voice assistants, phone call functionality, GPS, music controls, hydration reminders, sleep tracking, and more, enabling users to effortlessly manage their day-to-day activities.

: Both models support voice assistants, phone call functionality, GPS, music controls, hydration reminders, sleep tracking, and more, enabling users to effortlessly manage their day-to-day activities. Rugged Design for All Conditions: With water resistance of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and durable build materials, the Deca and Giga are designed for an active lifestyle.

Complementary WITHit App for Enhanced Connectivity

Launching alongside the smartwatches is the updated WITHit App, which is compatible with Android 5.0+ and iOS 9.0+. The app allows users to sync their devices, manage their health data, customize their smartwatch interfaces, and access a host of functionalities without compromising user privacy. The app ensures seamless integration, enabling users to manage their lifestyle through a single, easy-to-use platform.

Technical Specifications and Pricing

Deca Smartwatch : 1.43" AMOLED display, 45mm metal case, quick-release silicone band.

: 1.43" AMOLED display, 45mm metal case, quick-release silicone band. Giga Smartwatch: 1.99" AMOLED display, 48.50mm aluminum case, quick-release silicone band, priced.

Both models feature magnetic rapid charging to ensure uninterrupted usage. Designed for both style and functionality, the Deca and Giga smartwatches provide a blend of form and function to meet the needs of any consumer.

For more information about WITHit, please reach out to BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT WITHit

WITHit, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in the design, manufacturing, distribution and curation of accessories that significantly enhance wearable tech and reading experiences. As America's #1 wearable tech accessory brand, WITHit accessories are sold in 9,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. The company takes pride in its robust technology portfolio, holding 36 patents, and producing licensed products for renowned brands. Visit www.withitgear.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Matthew Ambrose

BPM-PR Firm

[email protected]

877.841.7244

SOURCE WITHit