WITHit Unveils Their Black Titanium Apple Watch Band, Optimized for Comfort, Resistance, and Sophistication

Their Most Durable Apple Watch Band Yet, a Quiet Luxury Look Featuring a Universal Fit for All Wearers

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WITHit ( www.withitgear.com/ ), the leader in innovative wearable tech accessories, is ringing in 2026 with the release of their latest Black Titanium Band for Apple Watch , a statement watch band that dominates with a fiercely luxurious style. This iconic Apple Watch band is now featured in a sleek black colorway and is WITHit's most durable band yet. The band boasts dynamic features aside from its aesthetic appeal, such as its protective titanium coating, easy removable links for accessible sizing with zero tools, and a scratch resistant carbon finish. Made from Grade 2 titanium to perfectly match the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, this band is an exceptional and ultimate choice for everyday wear. It delivers unmatched durability while staying effortlessly comfortable, 30% stronger and 45% lighter than stainless steel, so it never feels bulky, even after a full day on your wrist. Priced at $145, Titanium has quickly become a top material choice for Apple Watch wearers and Apple users, hitting the scene as a core option in 2024 with the Series 10 rollout.

WITHit Titanium Band, Black

"The Black Titanium Band for Apple Watch is one of our most sophisticated designs yet," states Bill Devaney, COO at WITHit. "Every detail, from the sleek black titanium finish to the meticulously crafted links, is designed to combine unmatched durability with effortless style. The links are fully interchangeable, giving wearers the freedom to customize their look while maintaining a seamless, polished appearance. At WITHit, we continually respond to customer feedback and the latest trends, ensuring our products meet the desires of those who value both fashion and functionality. The Black Titanium Band is the perfect expression of that philosophy: bold, versatile, and built to last."

The Titanium Band for Apple Watch, Black ($145): A blend of sophistication and adeptness for your Apple Watch. Engineered with easily removable links that require zero tools, this band allows for personalized comfort. Made from grade 2 titanium that perfectly matches the Ultra and Ultra 2 Apple Watches, it boasts unrivaled durability, 30% stronger and 45% lighter than stainless steel. Enjoy its hypoallergenic properties and safeguard your watch strap with the Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) protective coating. This crucial layer enhances durability and daily wear resistance and acts as a formidable shield against scratches, ensuring your watch band remains pristine and resilient over time.

Grade 2 Titanium with DLC protective coating

Titanium finish and hypoallergenic

Universal sizing with easily removable links

Compatible with 42mm (Series 1–3 only), 44/45/46mm Apple Watch, 44mm Apple Watch SE 3, and 49mm Apple Watch Ultra (1–3)

As an ever-evolving force in the watch band industry, WITHit continually introduces new collections and innovations to its lineup. The brand recently rolled out their Straight Edge Link Band for Apple Watch® in gold and silver stainless steel, a Wrangler collection featuring Western-forward styles, the Stainless Steel with Silicone Band for Apple Watch® in multi-material style featuring stainless steel in a silicon wrapped center in three colorways, and their much anticipated Zetta and DYO smartwatches sold exclusively at Walmart. They also recently dropped a second edition to their wildly popular Band Candy collection, featuring endless possibilities in the form of diversified charm sets, adding glitz, glamor, and personalization to their universal pop in bands.

WITHit products can be found in major retailers across the U.S., with the Titanium Apple Watch Band available exclusively on their website. The brand offers a wide range of innovative wearable tech and accessories, including Smartwatches, Apple Watch bands, stylish protective cases, portable chargers, and high-quality reading lights. Each product combines cutting-edge functionality with sleek, modern design, catering to tech-savvy customers who value both performance and style.

For more information on WITHit and their new Black Titanium Apple Watch Band, please contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

About WITHit

WITHit, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and curating accessories that significantly enhance wearable tech and reading experiences. WITHit excels in the rapid development of creative designs, employing diverse techniques and materials. As America's #1 wearable tech accessory brand, WITHit accessories are sold in 9,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. The company takes pride in its robust technology portfolio, holding 36 patents and producing licensed products for renowned brands. Visit www.withitgear.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Bella Kiessel

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244

BPM-PR Firm

SOURCE WITHit