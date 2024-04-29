Withum and UCF Celebrate 5 Years of Learning Lab with Redesign

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Withum, a top 25 accounting and advisory firm, is officially redesigning the Withum Learning Lab at the University of Central Florida College of Business five years after its creation. Located on the UCF campus, the Withum Learning Lab provides students in the Kenneth G. Dixon School of Accounting and throughout the college with a collaborative, modern study and tutoring space.

As the accounting profession continues to face a talent pipeline shortage, Withum is excited to continue inspiring, supporting and mentoring accounting students at UCF. "Refreshing the Withum Learning Lab will invigorate the study and collaboration space for the accounting students," said Russell Goldberg, UCF College of Business Hall of Fame member and Partner-in-Charge of Withum's Orlando office. "Withum is dedicated to fostering a culture that is open and primed for teamwork, and we're glad to extend that piece of our culture to the hardworking scholars at UCF."

The redesign is just one way that Withum and UCF have joined forces over the years in their shared mission to support accounting students and set them up for success. As a corporate partner of the college, Withum visits the campus multiple times a year to meet with accounting students about opportunities within the profession and tips on pursuing the CPA certification. Many of these students go on to find internships in the Firm's Orlando office, where intern cohorts can be comprised solely of UCF Knights. UCF alums currently account for over half of Withum's Orlando team members.

"When it comes to fueling the talent pipeline, we always look to colleges and universities local to our offices to ask: What do your students need? What can we do?" said Theresa Richardson, Chief Talent Officer. "We understand the road to the accounting profession and we strive to both ease that journey and educate on the bigger picture that is an illustrious career in professional services."

The Withum Learning Lab redesign will take place over the summer and be ready to welcome students for the Fall 2024 semester.

Withum ranks as the #2 Central Florida Top Accounting Firm by the Orlando Business Journal and is one of Central Florida's largest accounting and advisory firms. Located in the heart of the city's central business district, Withum specializes in providing advisory, tax and assurance services to healthcare, hospitality, nonprofit, technology and manufacturing entities. Learn more at Withum.com/Orlando.

