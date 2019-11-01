Witkoff Appoints Bobby Baldwin Vice Chairman of Witkoff and Chief Executive Officer of Drew Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Witkoff has named Bobby Baldwin, renowned gaming executive, as Vice Chairman of Witkoff and Chief Executive Officer of Drew Las Vegas, a 67-story resort and casino in development on the Las Vegas Strip. Baldwin will assume his new role immediately.

Partnering with a highly respected industry leader signals Witkoff's commitment to the long-term success of Drew, which will set the standard for next-generation Las Vegas luxury, and to the destination overall. With nearly 3,800 rooms, the resort will introduce a truly unique take on the Las Vegas experience, featuring a state-of-the-art casino, an innovative collection of restaurants, shops, and pools, vibrant nightlife options, and groundbreaking spa and wellness offerings.

In his additional role as Witkoff's Vice Chairman, Baldwin will provide leadership and insight on projects beyond Las Vegas that are critical to the firm's long-term growth strategy.

"As we were making final preparations for construction, we had a unique opportunity to work with a transformational leader who has unrivaled experience," says Steven Witkoff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Witkoff. "Bobby sees how far the project has come and is supportive of our vision and strategy. He has been at the helm of many preeminent resorts in Las Vegas including Mirage, Bellagio, and CityCenter. Given Bobby's industry reputation and experience, we believe he's the ideal individual to successfully launch this project and to help drive strategy within the overall Witkoff enterprise."

Says Baldwin, "I am thrilled to be a part of the Witkoff organization as well as the team at Drew Las Vegas. Witkoff's proven track record in global real estate development, financing, and operations makes this the right opportunity, particularly when combined with the introduction of the Drew."

Baldwin has an unparalleled track record in Las Vegas and is widely known for achieving strong financial outcomes. Prior to becoming Vice Chairman of Witkoff and Drew's CEO, Baldwin most recently served as Chief Customer Development Officer of MGM Resorts International and President and CEO of CityCenter, an approximately $9.2 billion development.

ABOUT WITKOFF

Witkoff is a vertically-integrated real estate firm that brings inventive thinking to every project in our portfolio. Combining an eye for originality, an operations-focused approach, and a 30-year track record, Witkoff creates unique experiences, thriving businesses, and incredible returns. Witkoff participates in all parts of the real estate lifecycle, from deal sourcing and pre-development through financing, construction, and operations. The firm pursues assets that that have value-add potential and irreplaceable locations in markets with high barriers to entry and diversified demand drivers. As a result, the firm holds a diverse portfolio that includes hotels, residential properties, commercial buildings, and operating businesses, as well as land for future development.

ABOUT DREW LAS VEGAS

Drew Las Vegas, a 67-story resort and casino opening in the second quarter of 2022, will introduce travelers to a distinctive new brand of hospitality. Inspired by its home in the Mojave Desert, Drew will weave together indoor and outdoor experiences to create an authentic sense of place. At the same time, Drew will reach beyond the desert, drawing on worldwide cultural influences to create unique, inspiring experiences. Situated on the northern end of the Strip at 2777 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Drew Las Vegas will comprise of approximately 3,800 rooms and suites and three separate hotel experiences: The Reserve by Drew, Marriott International's EDITION, and JW Marriott. Drew will also offer over 550,000 square feet of convention space and connect to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion via a pedestrian bridge. The resort will feature an innovative collection of restaurants, shops, and pools, vibrant nightlife options, and groundbreaking spa and wellness offerings.

