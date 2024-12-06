WitnessAI Appoints Retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone to Board of Directors

Nakasone brings experience ensuring that AI is safe and secure for enterprise use

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI , creator of the first enablement platform for safe AI use, today announced that Retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone has joined its Board of Directors. Nakasone will help the company evolve its capabilities for ensuring safe usage of enterprise AI. WitnessAI provides enterprises with visibility into employee use of third party AI apps, with identity and intention-based policy controls over employee and customer use of AI apps, and with real-time protection of data and people during that use.

Nakasone also serves on the Board of OpenAI, on its Safety and Security Committee. WitnessAI does not provide large language models (LLMs) to enterprise customers; instead, the company protects user activity across models, applications, copilots, and clouds. In his role on the WitnessAI Board, Nakasone will provide expert insight into safe and secure AI activity.

"Enhancing the security of LLMs is a real challenge, and one that all leading model providers are working to solve," said Rick Caccia, WitnessAI CEO. "Ensuring the safe use of the applications built on those models is a different challenge. We are excited to work with General Nakasone as we grow our operations protecting enterprise users and their activity across the thousands of AI apps available on the internet today."

"I am committed to making generative AI safe and secure as it evolves," said General Nakasone. "WitnessAI's focus on protecting users as they operate these new tools is a key piece of the solution for safe AI adoption by enterprises in every industry."

Retired U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone is a leading expert in cybersecurity, technology advancement, and global cyber defense. In his career as an Army officer, he was pivotal in the creation of U.S. Cyber Command. He was the longest serving leader of both US Cyber Command and the National Security Agency, where he was charged with safeguarding the United States' digital infrastructure and advancing the country's cyberdefense capabilities. He has served in command and staff positions across all levels of the United States Army with assignments with elite cyber units in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

WitnessAI is in use at multiple U.S. and global organizations today, detecting shadow AI, providing full visibility into user activity, and protecting users and data from loss and harm. Security and privacy leaders interested in a demonstration of the WitnessAI platform can contact the company at [email protected] .

About WitnessAI

WitnessAI enables safe and effective adoption of enterprise AI, through security and governance guardrails for public and private LLMs. The WitnessAI Secure AI Enablement Platform provides visibility of employee AI use, control of that use via AI-oriented policy, and protection of that use via data and topic security. Learn more at https://witness.ai .

