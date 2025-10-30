WitnessAI Named to Fortune Cyber 60 List as Business Momentum Accelerates

Company recognized by Fortune and Lightspeed Ventures for continued growth and pioneering AI security innovations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WitnessAI , a leading AI security and governance platform vendor, today announced that it has been named to the 2025 Fortune Cyber 60 list. The list, developed in partnership between Fortune and Lightspeed Ventures , honors the top venture-backed companies in cybersecurity driving the most significant growth and delivering the highest value in the sector today.

As organizations rapidly scale their use of AI applications, the need for robust visibility, security, and governance has become paramount. WitnessAI delivers the necessary guardrails to enable organizations and their employees to harness the power of AI confidently and securely across the enterprise.

The company's inclusion in the Fortune Cyber 60 caps a period of exceptional business momentum. The WitnessAI customer base now encompasses major enterprises across the telecommunications, travel, automotive, and financial services sectors. Fueling this accelerated adoption is continuous platform innovation, marked by the recent introduction of Witness Attack and Witness Protect . These new products empower organizations to secure their LLMs and AI applications by integrating automated red teaming with next-generation behavioral runtime protection.

WitnessAI has also successfully achieved its SOC 2 Type II certification, a vital accomplishment that underscores its commitment to providing customers with a platform built on the highest levels of data security and operational integrity.

"Being named to the Fortune Cyber 60 list is a powerful testament to the market's recognition of our platform and the success our customers are achieving in deploying AI safely and effectively," said Rick Caccia, CEO at Witness AI. "Security and governance are not constraints but rather core enablers of AI innovation. This recognition reaffirms our position of providing the confidence layer enterprises need to maximize the benefits of AI without compromising security or compliance."

