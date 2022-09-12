WiTricity to Demonstrate Wireless EV Charging Firsts at NAIAS

Company will display first Ford Mustang Mach-E fitted with WiTricity Halo™ wireless charging receiver

Official reveal of WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger

First park-and-charge hands-on demonstrations of WiTricity Halo wireless EV charging at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab

Watertown, Mass., Sept 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of its recent investments from Siemens AG and others, WiTricity, the leader in wireless EV charging, is set to demonstrate a host of new wireless charging "firsts" at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit. Attendees will experience the first-ever look at a Ford Mustang Mach-E outfitted for wireless charging; world reveal of the WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger; and can be among the first to experience WiTricity Halo with hands-on demonstrations at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab.

WiTricity will display its first 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E upgraded with the WiTricity Halo wireless charging system at the North American International Auto Show.

"WiTricity wants to accelerate EV adoption, which means eliminating the hassle of charging," said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. "We have created hassle-free, end-to-end solutions for automakers, residential customers, and fleets, delivering the best charging experience for electric vehicles–just park and charge."

Ford Mach-E joins WiTricity's fleet of Tesla Model 3 EVs with upgraded charging capabilities

WiTricity will display its first 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E upgraded with the WiTricity Halo wireless charging system. NAIAS visitors can see the simplicity of the park-and-charge experience in the vehicle pod adjacent to the company's booth in the AutoMobili-D section of NAIAS. The Mach-E joins WiTricity's upgraded fleet that includes a number of Tesla Model 3 vehicles as well as factory-installed wireless charging EVs that have been launched by OEMs in Asia.

First public reveal of WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger

WiTricity will also reveal WiTricity Halo wireless EV chargers at NAIAS. These hands-free chargers connect to the WiTricity Halo mobile app for fingertip operation and to cloud-based telemetry, performance, and charger management tools. This first model of the WiTricity Halo wireless EV charger can charge most vehicle batteries with ~35 miles of charge per hour for most newer vehicles, without the hassle and clutter of plug-in cables or stress about forgetting to plug-in. Rated at 11 kW, the WiTricity Halo charger is robust enough to be driven over and IP rated for indoor or outdoor installation.

The WiTricity Halo system also enables a range of essential features, including foreign and living object detection to turn off the charger in the event a pet or other object obstructs the product, plus parking assistance with position detection to guide drivers over the charging pad.

First-hand experience at Detroit Smart Parking Lab

In addition to all the activities at NAIAS, WiTricity will also open its showcase demonstration at the Detroit Smart Parking Lab, an open innovation platform for parking-inspired mobility technologies that was established through the collaboration of Bedrock, Ford, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Bosch, and operated by the American Center for Mobility. Beginning at media days and by appointment during public days, NAIAS visitors will be able to take a free shuttle to the DSPL and get a hands-on experience of the WiTricity Halo wireless EV charging system.

For more information about WiTricity, visit www.WiTricity.com .

About WiTricity

WiTricity is the trailblazer in wireless charging for electric vehicles, leading the development and implementation of magnetic resonance technology across passenger and commercial vehicles alike. The company's technology is backed by an extensive patent portfolio and is the foundation for ratified global EV wireless charging standards including SAE, ISO and GB. Automakers and Tier 1 suppliers turn to WiTricity to help accelerate the adoption of EVs by eliminating the hassle of plug-in charging, enabling always-available wireless V2G, and setting the stage for future autonomy. Beyond EVs, WiTricity technology is essential to the wireless charging of all products, from consumer electronics to micro-mobility to robotics.

SOURCE WiTricity