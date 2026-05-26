WITT Expands Across Asia as Wellness Tourism Momentum Accelerates

Leading global certification body recognizes pioneering wellness-certified hotels in Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia

TAMPA, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism), the leading global certification organization setting standards for wellness hotels and resorts worldwide, today announced continued expansion across Asia as demand for wellness-focused travel accelerates across the region.

Photo Credit: Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, Asia is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing regions for global travel demand through 2026 and beyond, reflecting sustained expansion in international tourism flows. The Asia-Pacific wellness tourism market is projected to reach approximately USD 204.2 billion in 2026, underscoring the region's growing role in the global wellness travel economy.

As this demand accelerates, hospitality groups across Asia are achieving the WITT Certified Seal, establishing new benchmarks for wellness-focused hospitality.

In Vietnam, Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang and Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion, operated by Fusion Hotel Group, are the first properties in the country to earn WITT Certification. Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang integrates beachfront luxury with spa-inclusive stays, mindful dining, and movement programming. Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion, near Hue, features natural hot springs, forest immersion, hydrotherapy, and nature-based wellness experiences.

In Indonesia, Bali Niksoma Boutique Beach Resort, operated by PMG Hotels & Resorts, and GDAS Bali Health & Wellness Resort in Ubud have both achieved WITT Certification. GDAS Bali focuses on holistic healing, mindfulness, movement, and Balinese wellness traditions. Bali Niksoma integrates spa programming, balanced dining, and restorative beachfront experiences.

In Nepal, Hotel Hokke Lumbini, operated by Sherpa Hospitality Group, is the first property in the country to receive WITT Certification. Located in Lumbini — the birthplace of Buddha — the property emphasizes mindfulness, cultural connection, and contemplative guest experiences.

"Asia is becoming one of the most influential regions shaping the future of wellness hospitality," said Oxana Spivey, Vice President of Wellness Standards & Education at WITT. "Wellness is no longer a standalone offering, but an integrated element of modern hospitality design and delivery."

WITT also recently launched its global Ambassador Program, partnering with professionals certified through the WITT Accredited Professional (WITT AP) program to expand education and industry alignment across the sector.

"As hospitality evolves, the differentiator is no longer intent — it is execution," said Robin Ruiz, CEO of WITT. "Our role is to ensure wellness claims are backed by rigorous standards that translate into consistent, verifiable guest experience across properties and regions."

Developed under five wellness pillars — healthy eating, holistic healing, nature, movement, and local impact — WITT evaluates properties through 100+ criteria to distinguish authentic wellness hospitality and reduce wellness-washing. Nearly 200 hotels and resorts globally now carry the WITT Certified Seal.

For more information, visit https://www.wittcertified.com.

About WITT

WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism), the global organization behind the wellness certification for hotels and resorts worldwide and architects of the Core Wellness Standards for Hotels, is the leading certification body defining authentic wellness hospitality. WITT also offers the WITT Accredited Professional (WITT AP) program, the industry's first credential dedicated to wellness hospitality professionals.

Contact:

Oxana Spivey

571-271-1451

[email protected]

SOURCE WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism)