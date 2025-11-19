WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Celebrates King's Award for Enterprise with Visit from Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset

BRISTOL, England, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems welcomed the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mr Mohammed Saddiq, along with Deputy Lieutenants Brigadier Nigel Beacom and Mr Denis Burn, to its Long Ashton office for the formal presentation of the King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

Managing Director Andrew Longhurst receiving the Kings Award on behalf of WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems, from the Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, Mr Mohammed Saddiq

This prestigious honour recognises the company's global impact and sustained growth, with over 95% of its business conducted overseas. At the heart of its success is SAFERTOS®, a safety-critical Real Time Operating System (RTOS) used in applications ranging from Advanced Driver Assist Systems to medical infusion pumps. SAFERTOS® plays a vital role in keeping people safe across automotive, medical, aerospace, and industrial sectors, often interacting with millions of users daily.

"Winning the King's Award for Enterprise is a remarkable achievement, one that recognises not only the company's excellence and ambition but also its positive impact on the local community here in Somerset," said Mr Mohammed Saddiq, the Lord- Lieutenant of Somerset. "WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished with innovation, dedication, and a strong sense of purpose."

The company's journey to the King's Award has been shaped by years of rigorous engineering, continuous certification, and a commitment to advancing safety-critical software that engineers can trust. The visit from the Lord-Lieutenant and his Deputies served as a powerful reminder of the significance of this achievement and the opportunities it unlocks.

"This award isn't just a recognition of our international success," said Andrew Longburst, Managing Director for WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "It's a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the belief our team has in what we do."

Looking ahead, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is preparing to move into a new office space in January, designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and continued innovation. The move signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter as the company continues to expand its international reach and its commitment to excellence.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:

https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

