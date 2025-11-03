WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Have Released a New SAFERTOS® Demo for the Renesas RH850U2A16 Starter Kit

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) have released a new SAFERTOS® demo for the Renesas RH850U2A16 Starter Kit, providing engineers with hands-on access to a pre-certified safety RTOS on automotive-grade hardware.

The Renesas RH850U2A16 Starter Kit, paired with SAFERTOS®, opens the door to hands-on exploration of safety-critical embedded applications. Engineers can prototype on the full kit, everything from advanced sensor interfacing and digital power management to high-performance motor control, all on automotive-grade hardware designed for reliability under pressure. With SAFERTOS®' pre-certified safety features, developers can validate real-time performance, ensure system dependability, and test complex solutions before committing to production, turning a simple starter kit into a launchpad for certifiable, next-generation automotive systems.

The starter kit is based on the Renesas RH850/U2A cross-domain microcontroller, which consolidates multiple applications into a single chip to support unified ECUs for modern E/E architectures.

Developers can download the demos for free and begin testing SAFERTOS® on the RH850U2A16 Starter Kit today: https://www.highintegritysystems.com/down-loads/manuals-datasheets/safertos-datasheet-downloads/

"WITTENSTEIN has been a trusted toolchain partner across automotive and industrial for RH850, R-Car, RX, RZ, architectures for many years," said Sandra Stehr, Senior Manager at Renesas Electronics. "With this SAFERTOS® release, RH850/U2A users can explore and develop safety-critical applications and a well-established development workflow."

SAFERTOS® is a pre-certified safety RTOS for embedded systems developed by WHIS, a global safety systems company. It delivers superior performance and pre-certified dependability whilst utilizing minimal resources. SAFERTOS® is delivered with a Design Assurance Pack (DAP), tailored specifically for the customer processor/compiler combination. This enables SAFERTOS® to support a wide range of international development standards, including ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL 3 by TÜV SÜD, making it a trusted solution across multiple industries.

"These SAFERTOS® demos give developers the opportunity to experience the full capabilities of a pre-certified safety RTOS directly on the Renesas RH850U2A16 Starter Kit," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "Engineers can validate performance, explore complex safety-critical applications, and build confidence before committing to production."

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:

https://www.highintegritysystems.com.

