WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems Demonstrates SAFERTOS® on AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series VEK280 Platform Across R5F and A72 Cores

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS), a leading provider of safety-critical Real Time Operating Systems, has successfully demonstrated SAFERTOS® running independently on both the Arm® Cortex®-R5F and Cortex-A72 cores of the AMD Versal™ AI Edge Series VEK280 Evaluation Kit. This milestone showcases how SAFERTOS® enables developers to fully exploit heterogeneous architectures for next-generation automotive systems.

Modern automotive platforms increasingly combine high-performance compute with deterministic real-time control. The AMD Versal AI Edge VEK280 kit delivers this capability through a combination of application cores (A72), real-time cores (R5F), programmable logic, and AI Engines. By running SAFERTOS® independently on both processor core types, WHIS provides developers with a proven approach to partition safety-critical workloads while maintaining flexibility for advanced applications.

"This demonstration highlights how SAFERTOS® can unlock the full potential of heterogeneous platforms like AMD Versal AI Edge Series adaptive SoCs for automotive applications," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director at WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems. "Developers can now combine high-performance compute with deterministic safety-critical control in a single device, without compromising on certification or reliability."

SAFERTOS® on AMD Versal Adaptive SoCs: A New Standard for Safety and Performance

As automotive systems evolve toward higher complexity and mixed-criticality workloads, developers face the challenge of combining real-time safety-critical control with high-performance compute on a single platform. The AMD Versal AI Edge Series VEK280 Evaluation Kit addresses this need with its heterogeneous architecture, featuring Arm Cortex-R5F cores for deterministic control and Cortex-A72 cores for advanced applications. WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems takes this a step further by enabling SAFERTOS® to run independently on both processor core types, delivering a unique combination of safety, flexibility, and performance.

"Next-generation vehicles require platforms that can safely consolidate compute without compromising performance or certification," said Simon George, Director of Embedded Systems, Physical AI, at AMD. "The combination of Versal AI Edge Series adaptive SoCs and SAFERTOS® shows how the industry can move toward highly integrated, software-defined architectures while maintaining the deterministic behavior essential for safety-critical automotive systems."

Experience SAFERTOS® on AMD Versal Adaptive SoCs at Embedded World 2026

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems will present this live demonstration at Embedded World 2026, where attendees can see SAFERTOS® running independently across both Arm Cortex-R5F and Cortex-A72 cores on the AMD Versal AI Edge Series VEK280 evaluation platform. Visit booth 4-337 to see the demonstration in action.

Certified Safety Out of the Box

This solution offers certified safety out of the box, with SAFERTOS® pre-certified to IEC 61508 SIL3 and ISO 26262 ASIL D. This dramatically reduces the time and cost associated with achieving compliance, a critical advantage for automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers working under stringent safety standards. Unlike general-purpose operating systems, SAFERTOS® guarantees bounded response times, ensuring predictable behaviour for safety-critical tasks, essential for applications such as powertrain control, braking systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Many competing solutions rely on shared kernels or virtualization layers, introducing complexity and latency. In contrast, SAFERTOS® runs natively and independently on each core, providing true isolation between safety-critical and non-safety workloads. This simplifies system architecture and enhances reliability. With its small footprint and high configurability, SAFERTOS® is ideal for resource-constrained environments within automotive ECUs, allowing developers to tailor the system to meet specific performance and memory requirements without unnecessary overhead.

Beyond the technology, WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems offers full lifecycle support, including safety documentation, maintenance, and updates aligned with automotive standards. This ensures long-term reliability and compliance throughout the product's operational life.

Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers looking to accelerate development of next-generation safety-critical systems can now leverage SAFERTOS® on AMD Versal adaptive SoCs for a proven, certified, and high-performance solution.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems



WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems (WHIS) is a global leader in delivering safety-critical Real Time Operating Systems for embedded platforms. Our flagship product, SAFERTOS®, is pre-certified to IEC 61508 SIL3 and ISO 26262 ASIL D, and is trusted by leading automotive, industrial, and medical manufacturers worldwide. WHIS provides comprehensive support throughout the safety lifecycle, ensuring compliance, reliability, and performance for mission-critical applications.

