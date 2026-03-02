WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems and Tata Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Development

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS), a global leader in safety-critical embedded software, today announced a strategic partnership with Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering and product development digital services company. This collaboration aims to accelerate innovation in Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by integrating WHIS's flagship product, SAFERTOS® , into Tata Technologies' advanced automotive software stack.

SAFERTOS®, renowned for its certifiable safety, reliability, and real-time performance, will become a core component of Tata Technologies' SDV platform. This integration will enable automotive manufacturers to meet stringent functional safety standards, such as ISO 26262 , while delivering next-generation features for connected, autonomous, and electrified vehicles.

"The automotive industry is undergoing a profound transformation, and software is at the heart of this evolution," said Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WHIS "Our partnership with Tata Technologies ensures that OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers can leverage SAFERTOS® to achieve the highest levels of safety and performance in their SDV architectures."

Nachiket Paranjpe, President of Automotive Sales added: "By combining Tata Technologies' expertise in automotive software development with WHIS's proven safety solutions, we are empowering our customers to accelerate SDV adoption and deliver cutting-edge mobility experiences."

This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to driving innovation and safety in the automotive sector, paving the way for a new era of software-defined mobility.

About Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies is a global engineering and product development digital services company that partners with automotive, aerospace, and industrial manufacturers to design and build better products. Leveraging deep domain expertise and advanced digital solutions, Tata Technologies helps clients accelerate innovation, enhance product performance, and deliver superior customer experiences. With a strong focus on sustainability and next-generation mobility, Tata Technologies is driving the transformation toward connected, autonomous, and electrified vehicles worldwide.

About WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems

WITTENSTEIN high integrity systems is a safety systems company that produces and supplies Real Time Operating Systems and platform solutions to the Automotive, Aerospace, Medical and Industrial sectors worldwide. For more information, please visit:

https://www.highintegritysystems.com

