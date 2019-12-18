Wix Increases Foothold in New York City with Expanded Office and Growing Team

The new office, located at TF Cornerstone's 100 Gansevoort in New York City's Meatpacking District across from the Whitney Museum, encompasses over 15,000 square feet, with space for over 80 employees and an event space. The new location will house sales team members and agency relations for the Wix Partner Program, product and marketing teams, as well as HR and operations staff. Additionally, the Wix Design Playground will hold its annual design academy at this address as well as hosting classes, workshops, lectures and partner events.

Wix, a global leader in website creation design and cloud development, first moved to New York City in 2010 when it opened the Wix Lounge, a free coworking space for users. Wix cemented its US presence when it went public on the NASDAQ in 2013.

"Wix has been in New York for over a decade and this marquee location represents the evolution of our company, employees and the Wix brand," said Joe Pollaro, General Manager of US Operations. "We are able to have a showstopper space in an exciting neighborhood with access to some of the best creative and technology talent in the world. Also, the recent launch and early success of the Wix Partner Program is driving the need to expand and this is the perfect place for us. Wix is growing locally and around the world, and we are delighted to have a beautiful new home in New York City."

100 Gansevoort sits at the base of TF Cornerstone's 95 Horatio building, a 318-unit residential complex. TF Cornerstone renovated the ground floors along Washington and Gansevoort Streets to create premier retail spaces with glass storefronts, high ceilings, authentic Meatpacking District elements such as original exposed brick, and a terrace facing the Hudson River.

"We're pleased to welcome Wix to the Meatpacking District, the latest international brand to join this dynamic community," said Steve Gonzalez, Director of Retail Leasing at TF Cornerstone. "Gansevoort Street has had an incredible resurgence and Wix will be joining an already incredible tenant roster at the property such as Intermix, Christian Louboutin, Hanro and By Killian."

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Corvid by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

About TF Cornerstone Inc.

TF Cornerstone Inc. (TFC) is a family-owned and operated real estate company focused on the acquisition, development, construction, and management of modern residential, commercial, and retail properties in New York and Washington, D.C. Headquartered at 387 Park Avenue South, TFC's principals pride themselves on their personal involvement in all aspects of their business and portfolio, ensuring the highest level of quality. The company pioneered the transformation of Long Island City's waterfront area into a thriving community of families, established the initiation of residential redevelopment in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan, developed the Cesar-Pelli designed Carnegie Hall Tower and other distinguished properties in the Financial District, Hudson Yards, the Meatpacking District, and Brooklyn. With several momentous projects in the pipeline, TFC continues to demonstrate a long-standing and vested interest in these neighborhoods through its strong commitment to local organizations and community events. For more information about TF Cornerstone, please visit tfc.com.

