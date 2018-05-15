Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour

Fans can expect a night of high energy performances with both artists being known for their incredible live shows, filled with all of their hits and crowd favorites. Wiz Khalifa continues to be a staple in rap and popular music with his combination of mellow and party music, including "Young, Wild & Free," "Black and Yellow," "See You Again," and many more. Rae Sremmurd equally bring the heat to the stage with their range of chart-topping hits and collaborations including "No Type," "Black Beatles," "Powerglide," "Guatemala," "Brxnks Truck," and the list continues. The tour will be a can't-miss event bringing together two influential and culture shaping artists, who continue to march to the beat of their own drums, for one epic co-headlining night.

Tickets will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, May 18th at LiveNation.com.

Wiz Khalifa VIP Packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Artist Arena. Visit http://www.wizkhalifa.com for more information.

Rae Sremmurd VIP Packages will also be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Future Beat. For more information, visit http://www.raesremmurd.com.

WIZ KHALIFA AND RAE SREMMURD DAZED & BLAZED SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE

Sat Jul 21 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Jul 22 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 25 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 26 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 28 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 29 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Tue Jul 31 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Thu Aug 02 Coney Island, NY Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+

Sat Aug 04 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Sun Aug 05 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Tue Aug 07 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 09 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 10 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion Sat Aug 11 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach Sun Aug 12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Tue Aug 14 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Wed Aug 15 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Thu Aug 16 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds Fri Aug 17 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre Tue Aug 21 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood Thu Aug 23 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Fri Aug 24 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre Sat Aug 25 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater Sun Aug 26 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion Wed Aug 29 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater Thu Aug 30 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Lil Skies not on date

+Rae Sremmurd not on date

About Wiz Khalifa

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut, ROLLING PAPERS‎ in 2011. ‎ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up" and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for Best New Artist at the 2011 BET Awards and Top New Artist at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. His sophomore studio album, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, ‎debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and featured the hit single "We Dem Boyz." Soon after Khalifa's track,‎ "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the category Best Song, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories Top Hot 100 Song and Top Rap Song, earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media, and a Golden Globe nomination in the category Best Original Song – Motion Picture. In 2016 Wiz announced his partnership with RiverRock Cannabis on an exclusive line of regulated cannabis products, his first such collaboration in the regulated cannabis industry and renewed his partnership with RAW Rolling Papers. Wiz released his album KHALIFA in February of 2016 as a thank you to fans which includes the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott, "Zoney" and "Elevated." In June, Wiz released TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING with Juicy J and TM88. He recently co-headlined "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg and released his mixtape LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER introducing the chart topping hit, "Letterman." He's also preparing to release a new studio album called ROLLING PAPERS 2 which will be available everywhere July 13th.

About Rae Sremmurd

Mississippi-bred brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi make up the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Their third album SR3MM arrives as the follow-up to SremmLife 2—a 2016 album offering the multi-platinum No. 1 hit "Black Beatles" (ft. Gucci Mane). SremmLife 2 drew acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, who noted that "thanks to the more-meditative production,SremmLife 2 is at times a commentary on and an updating of decades of Southern club rap." Meanwhile, Pitchfork pointed out that tracks like "Black Beatles" "push their talents to new heights by redefining what the duo can and will do."

Released in 2015, Rae Sremmurd's first full-length SremmLife debuted at the top of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums charts, in addition to cracking the Top 5 on the Top 200 Albums chart in its first week. SremmLife also scored Rae Sremmurd five platinum-selling singles, including "No Flex Zone" and "No Type."

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wiz-khalifa-and-rae-sremmurd-announce-co-headline-dazed--blazed-summer-2018-amphitheater-tour-300648407.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com

http://www.investors.livenationentertainment.com

