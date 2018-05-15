Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-platinum selling artists Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd (Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee) today announced their co-headlining Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour, produced by Live Nation. The two rap and hip hop superstars will be joined by Lil Skies and OT Genasis as support on various dates of the outing. The 27-city summer amphitheater tour will kick off July 21 in Detroit, MI and keep the good times going across Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and more, before wrapping August 30 in Phoenix, AZ.
Fans can expect a night of high energy performances with both artists being known for their incredible live shows, filled with all of their hits and crowd favorites. Wiz Khalifa continues to be a staple in rap and popular music with his combination of mellow and party music, including "Young, Wild & Free," "Black and Yellow," "See You Again," and many more. Rae Sremmurd equally bring the heat to the stage with their range of chart-topping hits and collaborations including "No Type," "Black Beatles," "Powerglide," "Guatemala," "Brxnks Truck," and the list continues. The tour will be a can't-miss event bringing together two influential and culture shaping artists, who continue to march to the beat of their own drums, for one epic co-headlining night.
Tickets will go on sale to general public beginning Friday, May 18th at LiveNation.com.
Wiz Khalifa VIP Packages will be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Artist Arena. Visit http://www.wizkhalifa.com for more information.
Rae Sremmurd VIP Packages will also be available beginning Tuesday, May 15th at 12PM EST through Future Beat. For more information, visit http://www.raesremmurd.com.
WIZ KHALIFA AND RAE SREMMURD DAZED & BLAZED SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Sat Jul 21
|
Detroit, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Sun Jul 22
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Blossom Music Center
|
Tue Jul 24
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Wed Jul 25
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Thu Jul 26
|
Burgettstown, PA
|
KeyBank Pavilion
|
Sat Jul 28
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
Riverbend Music Center
|
Sun Jul 29
|
Chicago, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
|
Tue Jul 31
|
Noblesville, IN
|
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|
Thu Aug 02
|
Coney Island, NY
|
Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island*+
|
Sat Aug 04
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center*
|
Sun Aug 05
|
Hartford, CT
|
XFINITY Theatre
|
Tue Aug 07
|
Mansfield, MA
|
Xfinity Center
|
Thu Aug 09
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Fri Aug 10
|
Camden, NJ
|
BB&T Pavilion
|
Sat Aug 11
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|
Sun Aug 12
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|
Tue Aug 14
|
Pelham, AL
|
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|
Wed Aug 15
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Thu Aug 16
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|
Fri Aug 17
|
West Palm Beach, FL
|
Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|
Tue Aug 21
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|
Thu Aug 23
|
Houston, TX
|
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|
Fri Aug 24
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Zoo Amphitheatre
|
Sat Aug 25
|
Austin, TX
|
Austin360 Amphitheater
|
Sun Aug 26
|
Dallas, TX
|
Dos Equis Pavilion
|
Wed Aug 29
|
Albuquerque, NM
|
Isleta Amphitheater
|
Thu Aug 30
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Ak-Chin Pavilion
*Lil Skies not on date
+Rae Sremmurd not on date
About Wiz Khalifa
Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa burst onto the scene with mainstream success with the release of his first major label debut, ROLLING PAPERS in 2011. ROLLING PAPERS spawned the hugely successful hits "Black and Yellow," "Roll Up" and "No Sleep" and gave Wiz the platform to win the award for Best New Artist at the 2011 BET Awards and Top New Artist at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards. His sophomore studio album, BLACC HOLLYWOOD, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart and featured the hit single "We Dem Boyz." Soon after Khalifa's track, "See You Again," off the FURIOUS 7 soundtrack, catapulted to the top of the charts across 95 countries. Holding the #1 spot for 12 consecutive weeks, "See You Again" broke records by being Spotify's most-streamed track in a single day in the United States and in a single week in 26 countries. In addition to winning 3 Teen Choice Awards in 2015, "See You Again" continued its success by winning a Critics' Choice Award in the category Best Song, winning two Billboard Music Awards in the categories Top Hot 100 Song and Top Rap Song, earning three Grammy Award nominations in the categories Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media, and a Golden Globe nomination in the category Best Original Song – Motion Picture. In 2016 Wiz announced his partnership with RiverRock Cannabis on an exclusive line of regulated cannabis products, his first such collaboration in the regulated cannabis industry and renewed his partnership with RAW Rolling Papers. Wiz released his album KHALIFA in February of 2016 as a thank you to fans which includes the tracks "Bake Sale" featuring Travis Scott, "Zoney" and "Elevated." In June, Wiz released TGOD MAFIA PRESENTS: RUDE AWAKENING with Juicy J and TM88. He recently co-headlined "The High Road Summer Tour" with Snoop Dogg and released his mixtape LAUGH NOW, CRY LATER introducing the chart topping hit, "Letterman." He's also preparing to release a new studio album called ROLLING PAPERS 2 which will be available everywhere July 13th.
About Rae Sremmurd
Mississippi-bred brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi make up the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd. Their third album SR3MM arrives as the follow-up to SremmLife 2—a 2016 album offering the multi-platinum No. 1 hit "Black Beatles" (ft. Gucci Mane). SremmLife 2 drew acclaim from the likes of the New York Times, who noted that "thanks to the more-meditative production,SremmLife 2 is at times a commentary on and an updating of decades of Southern club rap." Meanwhile, Pitchfork pointed out that tracks like "Black Beatles" "push their talents to new heights by redefining what the duo can and will do."
Released in 2015, Rae Sremmurd's first full-length SremmLife debuted at the top of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums charts, in addition to cracking the Top 5 on the Top 200 Albums chart in its first week. SremmLife also scored Rae Sremmurd five platinum-selling singles, including "No Flex Zone" and "No Type."
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
