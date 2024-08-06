WK Kellogg Co Announces Second Quarter Financial Results and Next Steps of Supply Chain Modernization Plan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG), today published its 2024 second quarter results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.wkkellogg.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

WK Kellogg Co will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and 2024 outlook on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call and accompanying presentation slides will be webcast live over the Internet at http://investor.wkkellogg.com. Information regarding the rebroadcast is available at http://investor.wkkellogg.com.

About WK Kellogg Co

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding Happiness™ – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

