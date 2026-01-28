WK Kellogg Co Partners with Mayors Alliance and No Kid Hungry to Fight Childhood Hunger

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WK Kellogg Co is proud to announce its new partnership with the Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger , a nonpartisan coalition working in collaboration with Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger brings together more than 500 mayors from across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., representing a coalition of leaders united in the fight against childhood hunger.

Quote about partnership with Mayors Alliance

The strategic alliance builds on WK Kellogg Co's longtime support of No Kid Hungry and underscores the company's commitment to efforts that increase access to nutritious food for every child. It also aligns with the company's sustainable business strategy, Feeding Happiness — which aims to make eating well easy, help kids be their best and better our communities.

"WK Kellogg Co has a longstanding commitment to ensuring all kids have the healthy food they need to thrive," said Stacy Flathau, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at WK Kellogg Co. "We are honored to support the Mayors Alliance and No Kid Hungry in their mission to empower local leaders, elevate community-driven solutions and create lasting change toward this important cause."

This partnership will help strengthen the Mayors Alliance's efforts to expand its membership and amplify the voices of mayors and communities leading innovative efforts to end hunger.

"With the support of WK Kellogg Co, the Mayors Alliance is empowering city leaders to move from intention to action in the fight against childhood hunger," said Aaron Goldstein, Senior Manager, Local Government Relations at No Kid Hungry. "We know that mayors are on the frontlines of innovation, and this partnership ensures they have the resources, relationships and momentum to end hunger in their communities."

WK Kellogg Co has a strong connection with the communities represented in the Mayors Alliance, including Lancaster, Pa. and Memphis, Tenn. – two key plant locations for WK Kellogg Co – as well as the company's hometown of Battle Creek, Mich.

"WK Kellogg Co has long been a vital part of the Battle Creek community, and we're proud to see their impact reaching far beyond our city," said Mark Behnke, Mayor of Battle Creek. "The Mayors Alliance to End Childhood Hunger plays a critical role in helping communities like ours work toward a future where no child goes without the food they need to succeed. Supporting kids and families in this way is a shared responsibility, and we're committed to tackling this together."

This collaboration reinforces the power of public-private partnerships in addressing childhood hunger, one of the most pressing issues facing America's youth.

ABOUT WK KELLOGG CO

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg's Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. Through our sustainable business strategy – Feeding HappinessTM – we aim to build healthier and happier futures for families, kids and communities. We are making a positive impact, while creating foods that bring joy and nourishment to consumers. For more information about WK Kellogg Co and Feeding Happiness, visit www.wkkellogg.com.

ABOUT NO KID HUNGRY

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

SOURCE WK Kellogg Co