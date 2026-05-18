WLRN ANNOUNCES TOM HUDSON AS INTERIM CEO

MIAMI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Public Media Group (SFPMG), the media management entity for WLRN Public Media - South Florida's NPR and PBS station, today announced the appointment of Tom Hudson as Interim Chief Executive Officer of WLRN.

Hudson most recently served as WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent. A longtime and respected public media journalist and newsroom leader, Hudson will guide the organization during a period of transition and renewed focus on strengthening WLRN's service to the South Florida community.

Tom Hudson, Interim CEO of WLRN

For more than two decades, Hudson has played a leading role in public media journalism and programming, earning the trust of audiences across South Florida through his thoughtful reporting, editorial leadership, and commitment to public service journalism. His deep understanding of WLRN's mission, audience, and operations positions him to lead the organization forward during this important time.

Hudson's extensive reporting on South Florida's economy has taken him from the waters of Florida Bay to the depths of the PortMiami tunnel — and countless offices and conference rooms in between. Throughout his career, he has interviewed bartenders and bankers, caregivers and CEOs to tell the stories behind the economic statistics shaping South Florida.

He began his business reporting career in March of 2000, just weeks after the dot-com bubble burst. Over the years, Hudson has reported from the trading floors of the CME, Chicago Board Options Exchange, NASDAQ, and the New York Stock Exchange.

Hudson previously served as Vice President of News at WLRN, where he created and hosted The Sunshine Economy for 10 years. He also served as managing editor and co-anchor of Nightly Business Report on PBS.

"Tom Hudson represents the very best of public media leadership," said Cheryl Wilke, SFPMG Board Chair. "His integrity, editorial experience, institutional knowledge, and longstanding commitment to serving the community make him exceptionally well suited to lead WLRN as Interim CEO as we start our next exciting chapter.

"A dynamic and vibrant community like South Florida deserves a strong public media enterprise," said Hudson. "WLRN is a community asset with the news, entertainment and education it provides. I'm grateful for the community support that has helped build WLRN into the only news organization that ties together our entire region."

Hudson's appointment comes as WLRN and Miami-Dade County Public Schools move forward under a newly executed long-term agreement that ensures continued stability and growth for the organization, including the future expansion of WLRN's reach into the Palm Beaches.

As Interim CEO, Hudson will work closely with organizational leadership, employees, community stakeholders, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools to support a smooth leadership transition while maintaining the high-quality journalism and programming that audiences expect from WLRN.

WLRN remains committed to delivering trusted local news, cultural programming, and educational content that informs and connects the diverse communities of South Florida.

Hudson is married with two sons and advises every bicycle rider to always wear their helmet.

About WLRN

WLRN Public Media is South Florida's premier public media organization, broadcasting the best of NPR and PBS and serving the region through trusted journalism, cultural programming, and educational content across radio, television, and digital platforms. WLRN is committed to informing, educating, and engaging the diverse communities of South Florida through independent reporting and meaningful storytelling.

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SOURCE WLRN Public Media