WM Partners Announces Investment Team Promotions

AVENTURA, Fla., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, LP, a diverse-owned private equity firm certified by the National Association of Investment Companies, focused on investing in lower-middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced the promotions of several members of the investment team: Eli Minski to Principal, Jonathan Tarich to Senior Vice President and Leon Lacs to Senior Associate.

"These individuals originated and completed the first two acquisitions in Fund III at attractive acquisition multiples in a continued difficult and competitive M&A environment in the health and wellness industry," stated Ernesto Carrizosa, CIO and Managing Partner. "We are very proud of their results and contributions to the firm and excited for the strong foundation established in Fund III's portfolio," he added.

Eli Minski, Principal, joined WM Partners in 2015 and is a member of the investment team and one of the first employees of the firm. Eli has been involved in all transactions since the firm's founding. In his new role he will continue to lead the deal team as well as new firm initiatives. Eli received an M.B.A. from Babson College and a B.S.M. in Finance from Tulane University.

Jonathan Tarich, Senior Vice President, joined WM Partners in 2016 shortly after the formation of the firm's first fund. He is a long-time member of the investment team with deep involvement in most of the firm's transactions. Jonathan continues to be responsible for business development, pipeline execution, and portfolio monitoring. Jonathan graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. in Biology from the University of Florida.

Leon Lacs, Senior Associate, joined WM Partners in 2020. He is a member of the investment team and supports the deal team by identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities, as well as monitoring existing portfolio companies. Prior to joining WM Partners, Leon worked at Sunlight Financial in New York City. Leon graduated from the University of Florida where he earned an M.A. in International Business and B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Miami.

About WM Partners

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies and is a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative. WM Partners is based in Aventura, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

