WM Partners Closes Second Fund Exceeding Its Initial $400 Million Target

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, LP a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced that it has completed fundraising for the firm's second fund, HPH II, with commitments of $550 million, exceeding its original $400 million target. WM Partners' previous fund, HPH I, closed with $307 million in commitments in 2017 and was fully liquidated in 2018 for $700 million.

HPH II is focused on investing in and acquiring middle market companies with leading brands in the health and wellness sector, specifically in the following sub sectors: functional foods, natural personal care, and natural over-the-counter remedies and growing the companies through an operational buy and build value creation strategy. HPH II's existing portfolio of brands includes Ultima Replenisher, a hydration brand acquired in 2019; Great Lakes, a collagen brand acquired in 2020; Jade Leaf, a matcha brand acquired in 2020; FGO, a superfoods and tea brand acquired in 2020; Vega, a leading brand in plant-based nutrition acquired in 2021; and Raw Sugar, an innovative brand within the natural personal care category acquired in 2021.

HPH II received strong support from existing limited partners and attracted many first-time investors, including well known public and private pension plans, fund of funds, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, global private equity investment and advisory firms, banks, family offices and other institutional investors from both the U.S. and international markets.

Jose Minski, Co-Founder of WM Partners, said: "We are very grateful for the support HPH II received from existing and first-time investors. This is a testament of the strong team we have put together, and of our continued efforts to deliver on our investors' expectations. We continue to remain focused on our disciplined investment approach and on our operational value creation process."

Alejandro Weinstein, Co-Founder of WM Partners, added: "We are pleased to partner with first-class investors around the world who trust in our capacity to execute on our investment thesis and in our ability to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. We continue to work hard to ensure HPH II's success and to further cement WM Partners as a leading player in the health and wellness industry."

Based in Aventura, FL, WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector. The firm seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sector, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is certified as a diverse-owned firm by the National Association of Investment Companies and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

