WMS Market Size Worth $5.72 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 16.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Advancements in cloud-based technologies are estimated to fuel the adoption of WMS software irrespective of the size and complexity of the organization where these solutions are used. Surging demand for cloud-based systems can primarily be attributed to medium and small-sized businesses that do not require implementation of advanced warehouse technologies and high-speed automation.

Larger organizations are also switching to cloud-based warehouse management systems as it allows organizations to offload exhausting tasks such as maintenance, infrastructure administration, and timely upgrades, among other tasks that are carried out on the on-premise software. Cloud enables businesses running on conventional on-premise technologies to transit to a platform that will support and cater to their clients' needs more efficiently. Low upfront cost and shorter implementation time are key factors that are encouraging companies to move toward cloud-based systems.

The drive toward automation is high-paced where manufacturers are focusing on computerization of majority activities while suppliers are developing WMS solutions to support market demand. Demand for custom warehouse management and supply chain operation solutions is poised to grow over time and drive the market.

Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Services, Software), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Function, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The cloud-based segment is expected to witness a high growth owing to numerous functionalities that cloud-based WMS offers over the traditional on-premise WMS. The segment is estimated to account for just over 55.0% of the overall revenue by 2025

The transportation & logistics segment is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of about 18.0% from 2018 to 2025. This may be attributed to soaring need for technologically advanced warehouse management systems that can help logistics companies to keep their operations aligned with the ever-demanding market

The Asia Pacific WMS market is likely to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to high influx of e-commerce players in the region

Some of the key players in the market are Manhattan Associates, Oracle, HighJump, SAP SE, Synergy Ltd., Tecsys, Reply, Epicor Software Corporation, and PSI Logistics GmbH

Grand View Research has segmented the warehouse management system (WMS) market based on component, deployment, function, application, and region.

WMS Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Software Services

WMS Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On-Premise Cloud

WMS Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Labor Management System Analytics & Optimization Billing & Yard Management Systems Integration & Maintenance Consulting Services

WMS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Transportation & Logistics Retail Healthcare Manufacturing Food & Beverage Others

WMS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil Middle East and Africa



