WNBA Legend Candace Parker Joins Pro Athlete Community (PAC) Board of Advisors as Co-Chair

Parker joins current Co-Chairs, former NFL standouts Devin and Jason McCourty, to help advance PAC's mission to provide business and mentorship opportunities to athletes, and build their post-playing careers.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Athlete Community (PAC), the first-of-its-kind community built exclusively for pro athletes to navigate life beyond sports, a collective of more than 1,600 professional athletes, today announced that WNBA legend, Candace Parker, has joined its Board of Advisors as Co-Chair. PAC provides athletes with access to top-tier education, business opportunities, and mentorship, helping them build meaningful careers and lives after their playing days.

Candace Parker joins the Pro Athlete Community Advisory Board as a Co-Chair

Parker joins the PAC Board of Advisors, alongside numerous household names from across the professional sporting landscape, including Terron Armstead, Ndamukong Suh, Jermon Bushrod, Chrysa Chin, Bronson Kaufusi, Devon Kennard, Kelly Mehrtens, and Julius Thomas. Her fellow PAC Board of Advisors Co-Chairs are NFL superstars and Super Bowl Champions, broadcasters and analysts, Devin and Jason McCourty.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining PAC's Board of Advisors," said Parker. "For many professional athletes, retirement marks the start of a brand-new chapter—one that can be full of opportunity, growth, and reinvention. While the transition can be challenging, it's also an exciting chance to discover new passions and purpose. What PAC is doing is truly transformational for athletes, and I'm proud to be part of a movement that's redefining what life after sports can look like."

As Co-Chair of the Board of Advisors, Parker will be instrumental in advancing PAC's mission, including efforts to increase access for women athletes and ensure their equal representation within PAC's network. Parker will work alongside PAC Co-Founders Chip Paucek and Kaleb Thornhill to continue the momentum from the exponential growth of women's sports in the past two decades, and to further elevate and amplify opportunities for PAC's athletes from women's sports.

"We're building something really special here," said Pro Athlete Community Co-Founder and CEO Chip Paucek. "To have someone of Candace's caliber - as a person and former athlete - take a leadership position in PAC speaks volumes. We look forward to working with her to continue growing our network of dynamic athletes and maximizing our impact."

Parker, a three-time WNBA Champion and two-time MVP, is considered one of the greatest players and teammates of all time. She has remained close to the game in her retirement, serving as a sports broadcaster and analyst for TNT and Amazon Prime. Parker has always sought to make her impact felt on and off the court, and is involved in multiple activist and community-based organizations advocating for mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, and increasing accessibility within youth sports.

Since being created in 2022, PAC has assisted more than 1,600 current and former professional athletes with the next steps in their life following the conclusion of their elite competitive careers, whether that be further educational goals, business ventures, or giving back to the community. Athletes from across the sports world have participated in and committed to building their futures with PAC, including former NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, PGA, and MLS players, plus athletes who competed in Snowboarding, Skiing, Curling and MMA. PAC membership has a combined Instagram follower base of over 38 million.

About Pro Athlete Community (PAC)

PAC is an exclusive network that connects the biggest talent in sports with the brightest minds in business to unlock life's next chapter. Through transformative education, elite mentorship, and connections, we empower professional athletes to not only envision their future but relentlessly pursue it with confidence, purpose, and authenticity. At PAC, we honor the grit and determination that defines our members, helping them channel their drive beyond the game to achieve greatness in every arena. We don't just prepare athletes for what's next—we elevate them to embrace their reality of being truly elite.

