WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Joins SHARx National Brand Ambassador Team

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHARx, the nation's foremost patient prescription advocacy company, has added WNBA star Sophie Cunningham to its national brand ambassador team.

Cunningham is the latest spokesperson and standout athlete to join a growing team of the SHARx Rising Tide Army (RTA). Rising Tides is both a movement and an invitation started by SHARx to focus on and influence the crippling burden high-cost drugs are having on all Americans. Other brand ambassadors include:

Heath Shuler, three-term Member of Congress and former first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins),

Brock Osweiler, prominent member of the 2016 Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos,

Steve Jones, 1996 U.S. Open Champion, and

Gary Hallberg, 11-time winning worldwide professional golfer.

"There are so many people who can't access lifesaving medication because of cost and it's wrong," said Cunningham. "SHARx is committed to changing that, and I am proud to be able to use my platform to amplify their mission."

Since 2017, SHARx has been committed to removing barriers to prescription drug access through world-class supply chain management, procurement, and education. The SHARx team has a vision to see healthcare that works for everyone.

"Our members are the patients who are at risk of getting lost in the complexities of the U.S. pharma system. They are the main stakeholders in the healthcare system, yet they do not have a seat at the table," Corey Durbin, Chief Executive Officer of SHARx stated. "Sophie Cunningham is not only a spirited and bold competitor, but she is also a titan in the WNBA, who sticks up for her teammates. Her tenacity is infectious, and we are pleased to have her standing up with us to fight against an injustice affecting all Americans."

According to RAND corporation, a nonpartisan research organization, American consumers pay as much as 422% more than most of the world for brand-name prescriptions. Paul Pruitt, Chief Growth Officer at SHARx, who has two sons who need medications costing more than $2 million per year, wants to see drug prices come down for everyone.

"Plan sponsors want their employees to have access to medications but can no longer afford the exorbitant prices that are the result of so many third-party players who do not add value, but markup the drugs many times over." Millions of Americans don't have coverage for high-cost medications and do not have the money to pay inflated prices. "Being without coverage for medications should not force the consumer into a situation where they have to choose between medications and groceries," said Pruitt. "American consumers need the freedom to choose how they find access to medications, especially those who don't have health insurance coverage. The drugs are just too expensive. Those focused on profits should not be able to push aside anyone in their way."

"We built SHARx to provide more people with the power to make their own drug procurement choices, both domestically and internationally, because we have the global knowledge to provide safe choices for customers," explained Durbin. "Sophie Cunningham will help us show Americans in need that they have a champion advocating for safe, affordable options that won't bankrupt them."

Sophie Cunningham is a decorated University of Missouri athlete who earned the team's all-time leading scorer title, was a three-time All-SEC First Team selection, and went on to be 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 draft. She held the WNBA record of 17 consecutive games with at least two three-pointers made, and played the 2025 season in Indiana. She has appeared on Good Morning America and recently launched her own podcast, Show Me Something, alongside fellow Columbia, Missouri native and co-host West Wilson.

SHARx was founded to fight back against the broken system of overpriced prescription drugs. Industry pioneers Corey Durbin and Paul Pruitt built SHARx to put people before profits. With an innovative and ethical sourcing model, SHARx cuts through the waste with radical transparency, common-sense cost containments, and a member-first approach. No hidden markups. No games. Just the meds people need, delivered affordably, reliably, and with dignity.

