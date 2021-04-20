WNC Closes $176 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund to Build and Rehabilitate More Than 2,160 Affordable Housing Units

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today it has closed WNC Institutional Tax Credit Fund 50 LP (WNC Fund 50). The fund raised $176 million in institutional low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity that will be used to develop and renovate more than 2,160 affordable housing units in 16 states.

A total of nine investors participated in WNC Fund 50, which will develop and renovate units for families and seniors at 32 properties in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming. A portion of the units at 13 properties will be set aside to help special needs tenants, including at-risk/formerly homeless individuals, people with physical and mental disabilities, veterans, single parents, persons recovering from chemical dependency, and frail seniors.

"For five decades, WNC's core mission has been to put a safe, quality and affordable roof over the heads of those in need," said WNC Executive Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Cormier. "As we near our official 50th anniversary next month, we're pleased to announce the closing of this fund – our largest institutional LIHTC fund to-date – which raised additional equity to further our core mission."

WNC Fund 50 includes six new development partners for WNC. Among the projects within the fund is a 96-unit affordable seniors housing project, Perennial Senior, which will be constructed for ages 55+ in Bozeman, Montana. The new development will feature an onsite healthcare facility that has been pre-leased to Community Health Partners, a local non-profit organization. Additionally, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, a historic high school building will be refitted to construct 41 units of family affordable housing.

The completion of WNC Fund 50 brings WNC's total equity raise since inception to approximately $5.9 billion, which has helped develop and renovate more than 96,000 affordable housing units across the country. To-date, the firm has acquired approximately $13 billion of assets in 47 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, there is a shortage of 7.1 million affordable housing homes available to rent for households making 50 percent or below of their area's median income level.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $13 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,500 properties in 47 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

Contact

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC