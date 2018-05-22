WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana

"WNC is pleased to announce the completion of the Meadows at Arcadia project, which not only rehabilitated and kept in place 48 existing affordable housing units, but delivered 25 additional units for families in need," said WNC Chief Operating Officer Michael Gaber.

Located at 1210 Crawford St., Meadows at Arcadia is comprised of 16 one-bedroom units, 49 two-bedroom units and eight four-bedroom units. The property is available to families earning up to 60 percent of the area's median income level.

Steve Perry of Meadows of Arcadia, L.P. served as the project developer. Construction took approximately nine months to complete.

