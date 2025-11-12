Wohler announces three SRT monitoring enhancements for its iVAM2-MPEG monitor and the addition of front panel PID selection of A/V/subtitle streams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to the new iVAM2-MPEG Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) monitor. The innovative device adds three SRT capabilities to its feature set: CALLER and LISTENER modes, monitoring of encrypted SRT streams, and STREAM-ID selection for multi-stream endpoints. The Advanced MPEG Stream Analyzer is now also directly available via the front panel – in addition to the web interface.

With the update, the iVAM2-MPEG now supports both CALLER and LISTENER modes, enabling operators to initiate or accept SRT connections based on their workflow. The unit can also monitor encrypted SRT streams, giving customers confidence when observing secured contribution and distribution feeds. For workflows carrying multiple SRT streams over a single IP/port, operators can now select and monitor the desired stream using its STREAM-ID, reducing setup friction and simplifying multi-program confidence monitoring.

The integrated MPEG Stream Analyzer is now available on the front panel. The iVAM2-MPEG has long supported viewing and selecting packet identifiers (PID) tables on the web interface. Providing this capability on the front panel gives operators a structured, at-a-glance view of parsed MPEG tables and programs and allows the direct selection of specific audio, video, or subtitle packet identifiers (PIDs) for decoding on the fly without having to pivot to the web UI.

"These enhancements and improvements reflect our focus on delivering best in class solutions for real-world broadcast and production needs," said Amol Natekar, VP Engineering. "Dual-mode SRT, encrypted stream monitoring, and STREAM-ID selection, combined with a front-panel MPEG Analyzer, help operators connect faster, monitor securely, and make the right selection immediately—without extra configuration overhead. We remain committed to continuously improving usability and capability across Wohler solutions."

All features are available now as freely available software download. Please see here for details: https://www.wohler.com/software-downloads/

More about the Wohler iVAM2-MPEG Audio & Video Monitor: https://www.wohler.com/product/ivam2-mpeg/

