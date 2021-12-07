Wohler releases new and improved iAM-AUDIO PLUS monitors in 1U and 2U form factors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has released an updated iAM-AUDIO monitor that contains several improvements.



The new iAM-AUDIO-1 PLUS and AUDIO-2 PLUS units add two 3G-SDI inputs on BNC and a looped output of the selected SDI input, while retaining an SFP slot for additional SDI, 2110, or 2022. The unit depth has also been reduced by two inches to five and one-half inches, meeting all shallow-depth requirements. A fourth rotary encoder has been added to the front panel to further allow a mix of touch controls and mechanical controls for ease of use.



While other functional aspects remain the same, including the ability to license AES, MADI, additional custom mix output routing and Dolby processing, the audio over IP option card offers monitoring of either Dante or Ravenna and includes monitoring of 2110-30. Primary and secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports on the card enable hitless (redundant) 2022-7 monitoring. Also available is an analog option card, offering a further 8 balanced inputs and outputs on DB-25 connectors, as well as a TOSLINK (SPDIF) connector. API's, remote GUI's, loudness, and network ports remain standard on both units.



"The evolution of our iAM-AUDIO products adds many of the features and benefits already available on our iVAM range and now standardizes the available options across our audio and AV monitors. Adding the SDI inputs back via BNC was a consistent customer ask that we're happy to have resolved with this updated unit", says Kim Templeman-Holmes, VP of Sales & Marketing.



