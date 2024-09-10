WOHLER Announces its NEW iAM1-MIX8 Next Generation MIX Series Solution @ IBC 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler is proud to announce the latest addition to its iSeries line of in-rack audio monitoring solutions: the iAM1-MIX8. This 1RU product is the next generation of Wohler's renowned MIX Series, which has been a staple in the industry for its focus on simple mechanical controls, and superior performance.

The iAM1-MIX8 offers the ability to sum, mute and solo channels in 8 mono or stereo cluster configurations for monitoring purposes and to create a mix as a new output with operator-adjusted cluster trim levels, a key workflow feature that made prior MIX series units popular. Upgraded touch screen interface, enhanced screen graphics, and new tactile individual channel rotary encoders ensure that these workflows remain as seamless and user-friendly as ever, preserving the simplicity and efficiency that have long been hallmarks of Wohler's designs.

This next-generation model comes MAVRIC-ready, and standard with 3G-SDI and a pair of analog I/O's, with upgradeable options that include support for SMPTE-2110, SMPTE-2022-6, AES3, and MADI. A signal routing option is also available and can be added at the time of purchase or later. Additionally, there are multiple rear panel option cards that provide support for AES67, Dante and Ravenna (with hitless support), additional analog inputs, additional SFP inputs, and 12G-SDI (which includes support for remote video monitoring with MAVRIC). As with all Wohler in-rack monitors, high-quality speakers and a headphone jack are standard features. The iAM1-MIX8 reaffirms Wohler's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable solutions for the broadcast industry.

"This is a significant milestone for Wohler. The MIX Series is a popular and proven solution, and we've had numerous requests to bring it back—so here it is! I'm thrilled to showcase this enhanced solution at IBC next month. It's an exciting time at Wohler, and introducing another powerful solution to our lineup is a major achievement. This new monitor also integrates seamlessly with our new MAVRIC Cloud-based Monitoring solution. We invite you to visit us at Hall 10.B12 for a demonstration," said Makarand Karanjkar, CEO – Wohler Technologies.

