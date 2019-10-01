Wolf & Company, P.C. Cybersecurity Expert Published by SANS Institute

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Goodwin, IT Assurance Supervisor at Wolf & Company, completed a 4-month research effort that culminated with the honor of having his report published in the SANS Institute Reading Room. The 25-page paper investigates the IDS capabilities of a stand-alone Security Onion device when combined with built-in event logging in a small Windows environment to detect malicious actors on the internal network.

"Small and medium-sized businesses don't always have the budget for an advanced intrusion detection system. Open-source software can fill this gap, but these free solutions may not provide full coverage for known attacks, especially once the attacker is inside the perimeter," says Goodwin. "The article and paper is written to help educate decision makers at small and medium-sized businesses on how critical it is to have this advanced software to detect malicious actors on the internal network and how that works."

"Sean's expertise in cyber security is well-known at Wolf & Company," said Mark A. O'Connell, President and CEO. "We are not surprised that he has been recognized by such a prestigious organization. We foster an environment of research and discovery because innovative solutions are fundamental to our mission of providing unparalleled guidance. Sean lives that mission every day in order to help our clients succeed."

Goodwin also wrote a short-form article highlighting the key findings of the report to make the information accessible.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company is entering the second century of providing unparalleled guidance in audit, tax, risk management, and business advisory services throughout the Northeast. Our clients receive direct involvement of our principals, as well as the trusted and responsive service of our multi-disciplinary teams. Our collaborative service strategy and niche-focused structure results in a deep understanding of clients and their business needs, and enables us to help our clients maximize opportunities and navigate obstacles.

Wolf's areas of focus include Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Investment Advisors, Manufacturing, Distribution & Retail Companies, Technology Companies, and Private Clients. The Firm employs over 250 professionals, and has offices in Boston and Springfield, MA, and Livingston, NJ. Wolf is registered with and inspected by the PCAOB, allowing us to practice in front of the SEC, and is a member of Allinial Global, an international affiliation of CPA firms to provide clients with global reach.

