Wolf & Company, P.C. Staff Obtains Highly Regarded OSCP Certification

BOSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Martirosyan, a member of Wolf & Company P.C.'s Penetration Testing Group, obtained the coveted Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) Certification this month. Martirosyan completed a rigorous training course and virtually proctored exam to earn this distinction from Offensive Security—a trusted organization of security professionals recognized nationwide.

The OSCP certification is recognized in the information security industry as a premiere certification that illustrates an individual's advanced knowledge and skill with regard to penetration testing. Penetration testing is a service with growing demand as companies begin to see an increasing number of hacks and data breaches, and recognize the cybersecurity threat this could pose to their systems.

"We are incredibly proud of Alex for achieving this certification," said Ryan Rodrigue, Principal at Wolf & Company, P.C. "Wolf's goal is to continue building our team of subject matter experts on all things penetration testing. We strive to provide our clients top-tier services to ensure their systems are secure and their organization's protected. Alex exemplified that in this accomplishment and we're glad to have him as a member of our team."

To achieve this accreditation, Martirosyan supplemented his years of hands-on experience with a rigorous 90-day course involving employing penetration testing techniques and tools to hack into 65 test boxes and complete various exercises on 'cyber ranges' from the course's lab manual. Upon completion of the course, Martirosyan sat for the virtual, proctored exam where he had 24 hours to obtain initial access and elevate privileges on several targets to reach a total of 70 points or more to pass. After he completed the exam, he composed a report detailing the steps he took to complete all tasks within the exam, as required by the Offensive Security testing, further demonstrating his mastery of penetration testing tools and techniques.

"Earning the OSCP certification was difficult, but rewarding, especially because it's a lifetime achievement. This certification validates my knowledge and ability to perform the highest level of penetration testing services," said Alex. "And not only is this achievement important to me, but it offers Wolf's clients, and prospective clients, assurance that our penetration testing services are second-to-none."

