Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) ("Allarity" or "the Company").

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

On July 22, 2024, before the U.S. stock markets opened for trading, Allarity filed a current report on Form 8-K, in which the Company disclosed that: "Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company') received a 'Wells Notice' from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') relating to the Company's previously disclosed SEC investigation."

Allarity also revealed that "[t]he Wells Notice relates to the Company's disclosures regarding meetings with the United States Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') regarding the Company's NDA [New Drug Application] for Dovitinib or Dovitinib-DRP," and that "Allarity also understands that three of its former officers received Wells Notices from the SEC relating to the same conduct." Further,"[t]he Wells Notice informed the Company that the SEC Staff had made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company that would allege certain violations of the federal securities laws."

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville, and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly lauded by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities, multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein

