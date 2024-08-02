Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating Methode Electronics, Inc. for potential violations of federal securities laws

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a preeminent national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that is investigating potential claims against Methode Electronics, Inc. ("Methode" or the "Company") (NYSE: MEI).

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that "[o]n July 10, 2023, Joseph Khoury was placed on leave from his position as Chief Operating Officer . . . , and his powers, authority and duties as such officer of the Company were suspended." On this news, Methode's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 1.57%, to close at $33.27 per share on July 14, 2023.

Subsequently, on December 7, 2023, Methode announced that the Company had removed Joseph Khoury from his position as Chief Operating Officer and terminated him as an employee. On this news, Methode's stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 9.27%, to close at $22.13 per share on December 7, 2023.

Then, on March 7, 2024, Methode released its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates. Additionally, the Company stated that previous guidance should no longer be relied upon due to various market and operational challenges that the business was facing.



On this news, Methode's stock price fell $6.41, or 31.1%, to close at $14.18 per share on March 7, 2024.

