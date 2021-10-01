WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: BLICK ART MATERIALS BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of customers of Blick Art Materials (www.dickblick.com) whose information may be have stolen in a recent data breach. Blick Art is notifying customers that their personal information, including names and credit and debit card information may have been stolen as part of a recent hack.

If you shopped at www.dickblick.com between March 11, 2020 and December 15, 2020, and have experienced fraudulent charges, it is possible that your payment card information was compromised and has been offered for sale on the dark web.

