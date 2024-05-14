Wolf Home Products Adds Four New, Trending Quartz Finishes to its Vanity Tops Quick Ship Lineup

These new additions ship in just days and instantly elevate the look of any space

YORK, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the addition of four new quartz finishes to its in-stock Wolf Vanity Tops with Quick Ship. These four new, natural finishes are part of the popular Bella Series and include Carrara, Frost, Laza and Terra, bringing a touch of Italianate artistry and luxury to any space.

Part of the Wolf Carstin Collection, these quartz finishes effortlessly blend aesthetics with practicality, making it a beautiful long-term investment for any home. Quartz is a sought-after engineered stone for a reason, offering a natural elegance in addition to practical benefits including:

Exceptional durability, resisting chips and scratches

Non-porous for stain and moisture resistance

Easy to clean

No sealing required

Customers won't have to wait long for style and quality, as these four new finishes have been added to the Quick Ship lineup. That means the product is in-stock, ready to ship and be delivered in days, not weeks. Simply select your style, and we pick it up from our warehouse to get it to you faster than anyone else.

"These new finishes were carefully curated to suit the design needs of today's customers, giving them trending hues that allow them to create modern, stylish spaces," said David Beltramea, President of Wolf Home Products Carstin Division. "We're proud to offer these new quartz finishes as part of our Vanity Tops Quick Ship lineup to promptly deliver a variety of refined design options with enduring quality to give our customers what they need when they need it."

These four new hues join a variety of modern, durable finishes in the Carstin Collection ranging from soft creams and opulent grays to deep charcoals that instantly bring sophistication and style to a room.

To learn more about Wolf Vanity Tops, visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com/product-category/bath/vanity-tops.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

Contact:

Kelly Bradley

The Motion Agency

[email protected]

312-565-0044

SOURCE Wolf Home Products