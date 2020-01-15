Wolf Home Products Announces Acquisition of Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces

YORK, Pa., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products is pleased to announce the acquisition of Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces, a fabricator and supplier of marble, granite, quartz and solid surface countertops that has been serving the Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Michigan areas since 1988.

Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces is focused on delivering products and services to customers on time and complete within two weeks, with a strong emphasis on quality and meeting or exceeding customer expectations. The employees of Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces are committed to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction by interaction with the entire supply chain from original supplier to end consumer.

"Carstin has been looking for someone like Wolf Home Products for some time. We are truly energized by this opportunity to unite with Wolf Home Products to take our company to the next level and beyond", said David Beltramea, President of Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces.

Wolf Home Products is an innovator in the building products industry. With more than 175 years of business experience, the organization provides kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products as well as marketing, sales, and financial support exclusively to independent dealers. Since its founding in 1843, York, PA-based Wolf Home Products has evolved into a sourcing company that offers quality, Wolf-branded products along with other high-quality product lines.

"Wolf Home Products is very excited about the acquisition of Carstin Kitchen & Bath Surfaces and the synergy that our two brands will bring to the market. This is an initial step to further Wolf's expansion strategy of our kitchen and bath division", says Craig Danielson, President and CEO of Wolf Home Products.

About Wolf: Wolf Home Products supplies kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products using its innovative business model. With more than 175 years of experience and a vast inventory of high-quality products, Wolf strives to accurately deliver orders in a fraction of the time to ensure unparalleled satisfaction and value. For more information, visit wolfhomeproducts.com.

