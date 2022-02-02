Wolf Home Products Announces Partnership with RailFX

YORK, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, announced today their partnership with RailFX®, provider of residential and commercial railing systems. In this partnership, Wolf Home Products will distribute RailFX cable rail and PFX 1000 aluminum railing through its network of dealers along the East Coast.

This strategic partnership follows the Wolf Home Products acquisition by PrimeSource Brands, with both Nationwide and Wolf Home Products in the PrimeSource portfolio of brands.

"Our partnership with RailFX represents another successful step in our growth strategy with PrimeSource Brands," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO at Wolf Home Products. "RailFX cable rail and PFX 1000 aluminum railing complement our existing outdoor living products and add depth to our comprehensive portfolio."

Wolf Home Products carries a variety of low-maintenance outdoor living products including contractor preferred Wolf Serenity™ Decking. The addition of RailFX and PFX 1000 provide dealers and contractors a total package solution.

"As demand for outdoor living products is at an all-time high, we are thrilled to grow our offering of railing systems," said Mike Sessinger, Executive Vice President of Sales at Wolf Home Products. "Homeowners continue to gravitate toward durable, low-maintenance building products and Nationwide's cable and aluminum railing systems meet those needs."

PFX 1000 features extruded aluminum construction and AAMA-2604 powder coating, which provides resistance to the elements while also ensuring color retention and beauty for years to come. RailFX cable rail is available in a variety of colors and is virtually maintenance free. Both railing systems feature contemporary style and on-trend design.

In addition to RailFX railing systems, Wolf Home Products also distributes a variety of outdoor living products including Wolf Serenity™ Decking and Porch, Wolf Perspective™ Decking, Fiberon Decking, Wolf Railing, Wolf Outdoor Lighting and Wolf Endurance™ outdoor cabinetry.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee. For more information, please visit wolfhomeproducts.com.

About RailFX

RailFX, a subsidiary of Nationwide Industries is a leading manufacturer of cable railing solutions for interior and exterior applications for builders, contractors and homeowners. Products include all-in-one aluminum railing systems and cable railing kits. RailFX cable railing products are easy to order, quick to receive, and a breeze to install. Backed by a team of experts, the business is built on building better ways to support people.

About PrimeSource Brands

PrimeSource is a leading national provider of specialty branded residential building products. The Company's product offering spans more than 60,000 SKUs, including construction fasteners, cabinet knobs & pulls, fence & gate hardware, railing systems & infill, perimeter security solutions, among others. PrimeSource operates an expansive footprint, serving over 43,000 customer locations through 50 strategically located distribution centers in 29 states. PrimeSource plays a crucial role for its customers who rely on its brand value, breadth of offering and logistics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.psbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Woolley

484.239.8707

[email protected]

SOURCE Wolf Home Products