Wolf Home Products Begins Distribution of Evolve Stone

YORK, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, announced today the exclusive distribution of Evolve Stone throughout Wolf's Northeastern and Mid Atlantic logistical footprint to its network of independent dealers.

Wolf Home Products will initially be offering Evolve Stone in 13 states from Maine to Virginia.

Evolve Stone is yet another addition in the vast portfolio of home envelope building products Wolf Home Products has to offer.

"With demand for low maintenance building products greater than ever, we are thrilled to add Evolve Stone to our lineup of innovative products," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "By adding this product category, we are better positioned to serve contractors and homeowner's building and remodeling needs."

Today's consumers are gravitating toward high performance building products that not only increase curb appeal but are low maintenance and durable.

"We are proud to be partnering with Wolf Home Products to bring consumers in some of the harshest weather climates a realistic stone veneer they can rely on for years to come," said Greg Fritz, CEO of Evolve Stone.

Evolve Stone, an IBS finalist of most innovative building material, is the most realistic stone veneer product on the market. It's engineered to look and feel like real stone without the labor-intensive characteristics. Evolve Stone is the first stone cladding that is installed simply with finish nails in place of labor-intensive mortar, therefore its intuitive installation is up to 10 times faster. It's moisture impermeable, having less than 1% water retention and holds up against harsh climates. Evolve's mortarless stone is available in five distinct series each with five trending colors available.

Evolve's reputation of innovation aligns beautifully with Wolf Home Products portfolio of durable, low maintenance home products. Wolf Home Products also offers Wolf Portrait Siding, Wolf Trim and Mouldings, RISE Siding, Fiberon Cladding and Kimberly Clark's BLOCK-IT* House Wrap among its cutting-edge building products.

Wolf Home Products distributes building products through its network of more than 3,500 independent dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee. For more information, please visit www.wolfhomeproducts.com.

About Evolve Stone

Evolve Stone is the only mortarless, color-throughout manufactured stone veneer that installs with a standard finish nailer and delivers 10X faster installation and half the weight of other stone veneers. Driven by a passion for technology and innovation and a two-decade plus foundation in construction and building science, Evolve Stone is the future of decorative stone manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.evolvestone.com.

