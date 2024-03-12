Wolf Home Products Introduces Brand New Grooved Profile and Updated Colors to Wolf Serenity Decking

Homeowners and contractors now have access to fresh decking colors and a new grooved profile to create an outdoor oasis just in time for patio season

YORK, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced that its popular Wolf Serenity™ Decking with High-Density Cellular™ Technology is now being offered in two new colors and a brand-new grooved profile, suiting a variety of design styles and giving installation preference back to the contractor.

With patio season just around the corner, this expansion gives homeowners 13 total colors to choose from to create their outdoor oasis, with the newest additions to the Wolf Serenity Decking line being two beautiful, neutral shades expected to be favorites – Ashland and Beechwood. No matter the color selected, Wolf Serenity Decking features a proprietary COLORWATCH100®, which helps block harmful UV rays to maintain color for long-lasting beauty.

Recognizing the diverse preferences of contractors, Wolf Home Products now offers Wolf Serenity Decking in a grooved profile, complementing its existing square edge profile, to accommodate varying installation techniques. While the square edge profile still includes hidden fastener choices, some prefer the grooved boards for simplified installation and a clean, finished aesthetic.

"As we gear up for another successful decking season, we're thrilled to bring to market our expanded Wolf Serenity Decking that caters to diverse aesthetic preferences and installation needs," said Jeremy Sellers, VP of Sales, Building Products Division at Wolf Home Products. "This comprehensive offering emphasizes our commitment to providing contractors and homeowners with versatile and customizable decking solutions that cater to their individual preferences. Plus, it's backed by our industry-leading 50-Year Stain & Fade Warranty, ensuring exceptional quality and giving our customers complete peace of mind for seasons to come."

Wolf Serenity Decking mimics the color variation and texture of real wood, but without the high maintenance required. It's a durable option for patio season – rain or shine – minimizing water absorption and resisting mold and mildew.

With this expansion, Wolf Home Products' further enhances its commitment to delivering high-quality products with unparalleled value, making it easy to bring any outdoor vision to life.

To learn more about Wolf Home Products' expansive product portfolio, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

