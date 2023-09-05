Wolf Home Products Launches New Budget-Friendly Cabinetry Series

News provided by

Wolf Home Products

05 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

Expansion of the affordable cabinetry line offers trustworthy and quality options

YORK, Pa., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the launch of its Tempo Series, a cabinetry line offering designers, contractors, and builders design flexibility at an affordable price point.

Part of the Builders Mark line, the series is available in four popular finish options: White Paint, Pewter Paint, Grey Stain, and Dark Sable Stain. This addition expands the portfolio of cabinetry options for customers to choose from – while still providing the quality and performance the line is known for.  

"We recognize that our customers need a consistent, reliable product at an approachable price point," said Brandon Pacifico, Senior Vice President of Sales, Kitchen and Bath, at Wolf Home Products. "We're proud to introduce a line that delivers just that. The Tempo Series reinforces our commitment to quality and performance, and reflects the high standard of excellence our customers deserve – and have come to expect from Wolf Home Products.

The Tempo Series features include:

  • Standard overlay mortise and tenon door
  • Paint finishes – High-density fiberboard drawer front and door with recessed medium-density fiberboard center panel
  • Stain finishes – Maple drawer front and door with recessed veneer center panel
  • 3/8" furniture board sides, top and bottom
  • 1/2" bullnosed medium-density fiberboard shelves
  • Side-mounted epoxy drawer guides
  • Six-way adjustable, self-close hinges
  • Hidden furniture board hanging rails top and bottom

In stock and available now in both paint and stain finishes, the Tempo Series is designed to complement a variety of spaces. With this series, trade professionals can provide beautiful and well-built cabinetry manufactured in the USA to suit customer preferences in an affordable way.

Learn more about the Tempo Series within the Builders Mark™ line here and discover Wolf Home Products portfolio of building products.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

Contact:
Jo Ann Thomas
2.718 Marketing
[email protected]
312-661-1050

SOURCE Wolf Home Products

