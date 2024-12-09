Wolf Home Products® Unveils New Chateau Stain, Elevating the Wolf Classic™ Cabinetry Line

This luxurious finish on European Oak brings an upscale, on-trend option to the popular Grove door style

YORK, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, a leader in innovative and high-quality building materials, proudly announces the latest addition to its Wolf Classic™ Cabinetry line – Chateau Stain. Crafted from European Oak, the introduction marks a new offering in both wood species and finish. Rift cut rails and stiles of the European White Oak highlight a tight lineal grain pattern enriched by a medium warm-brown stain with cool-tone graining. Available exclusively on the five-piece Grove door style, Chateau further enhances the Wolf Classic lineup with elegance and a modern versatility whether on its own or paired with one of Wolf Classic's other finish options.

Chateau is a testament to our commitment of delivering on-trend and in-stock cabinetry that elevates any living space. Post this Chateau Stain: This luxurious finish on European Oak brings an upscale, on-trend option to the popular Grove door style

The debut of Chateau follows the recent stain introductions of Sandalwood and Terrain within the Wolf Classic line, making it the third new finish in 2024. This rapid expansion underlines Wolf Home Products' dedication to offering fresh, sophisticated options that meet the highest standards of craftsmanship and design.

"We're excited to introduce Chateau Stain, especially as it is inspired directly by feedback from our customers," said Jami Harmon, Senior Director of Product Management for Wolf Cabinetry. "The premium European Oak species not only provides a beautiful, timeless aesthetic but also represents the high-quality and reliable craftsmanship that Wolf is known for. The Chateau finish is a testament to our commitment of delivering on-trend and in-stock cabinetry that elevates any living space."

Key highlights of Chateau Stain include:

European Oak Species : A highly sought-after hardwood known for its exceptional quality, beauty and durability. The wood is meticulously harvested and grown slowly to deliver a fine, consistent grain pattern for a luxurious appearance.

: A highly sought-after hardwood known for its exceptional quality, beauty and durability. The wood is meticulously harvested and grown slowly to deliver a fine, consistent grain pattern for a luxurious appearance. Elegant Medium Warm Brown Color : A warm wood finish with cool-toned graining, the Chateau finish is sure to create an elevated natural feel in any home, standing out on its own or pairing seamlessly with other finishes, ideal for two-tone kitchen styles.

: A warm wood finish with cool-toned graining, the Chateau finish is sure to create an elevated natural feel in any home, standing out on its own or pairing seamlessly with other finishes, ideal for two-tone kitchen styles. Quality Construction & Performance: Available on the Grove door style, a full-overlay five-piece Shaker. Featuring all-plywood construction with soft-close hinges and glides, impeccable finish quality and a limited lifetime warranty that distinguishes Wolf Classic's craftsmanship and emphasizes a commitment to complete customer satisfaction.

Chateau Stain expands Wolf's quick ship kitchen and bath offering with this trendsetting, in-stock solution that resonates with today's market demands. Recently selected as a top choice by customers at in-person events, the new finish addition to Wolf Classic elevates the cabinetry line with a layer of luxurious depth combining quality craftsmanship and a timeless design aesthetic to meet the evolving tastes of homeowners, designers and builders alike.

For more information about the new Chateau Stain, as well as the complete range of Wolf Classic cabinetry options, visit www.WolfHomeProducts.com.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

SOURCE Wolf Home Products