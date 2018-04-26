NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), concerning the allegations made by the Federal Trade Commission that LendingClub engaged in deceptive business practices. The FTC complaint states that LendingClub "lures prospective borrowers by promising 'no hidden fees,' but when the loan funds arrive in consumers' bank accounts, they are hundreds or even thousands of dollars short of expectations due to a hidden up-front fee."
LendingClub shareholders seeking more information about the FTC's allegations as they relate to their investment or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Matthew Insley-Pruitt at (212) 759-4600 or minsley-pruitt@wolfpopper.com.
Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in securities fraud and derivative lawsuits. Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.
Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.
Wolf Popper LLP
845 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Telephone: 212-759-4600
Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703
Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704
Email: minsley-pruitt@wolfpopper.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-lendingclub-investors-300637559.html
SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP
Share this article