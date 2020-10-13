Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. by a Controlling Shareholder Consortium

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG) concerning the proposed acquisition of Cellular Biomedicine by a controlling shareholder consortium. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, CBMG shareholders would receive $19.75 per share in cash.

According to Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, "The deal's $19.75 per share price seems unfair. Prior to the deal's announcement, one analyst who had been following the company had a price target of $28.00 per share and believed the company to be worth substantially more than the deal price."

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in CBMG concerning the transaction. CBMG's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or [email protected].

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Eight Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2020 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper LLP

845 Third Avenue

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (221) 759-4600

Toll Free Tel.: (877) 370-7703

Toll Free Fax: (877) 370-7704

Email: [email protected]

