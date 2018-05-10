Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mattersight concerning the transaction. Mattersight's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation. Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP

845 Third Avenue

New York, New York 10022

Telephone: 212-759-4600

Toll Free Tel: 877-370-7703

Toll Free Fax: 877-370-7704

Email: cstine@wolfpopper.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-investigates-the-proposed-acquisition-of-mattersight-corporation-by-nice-ltd-300646732.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP

Related Links

http://www.wolfpopper.com

