Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ: MATR), concerning the proposed acquisition of Mattersight by NICE Ltd. Under the terms of the tender offer, shareholders of Mattersight common stock will receive $2.70 per share in cash. The offer price of $2.70 per share is below Mattersight's 52-week high stock price of $3.40 per share and is below the median analyst Mattersight price target of $4.08 per share, and significantly below at least one analyst price target of $5.50 per share.
Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Mattersight concerning the transaction. Mattersight's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.
Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation. Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.
