Wolf Richter appointed CEO of Security Research Labs, succeeding founder Karsten Nohl

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European cybersecurity group Allurity is pleased to announce the appointment of Wolf Richter as CEO of Security Research Labs (SRLabs). In addition to his role as Chief Commercial Officer at Allurity, Wolf will now lead SRLabs, succeeding its founder, Karsten Nohl.

Karsten transitions into the role of Chief Innovation Officer at Allurity, where he will lead the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions across Allurity's portfolio companies.

SRLabs, an independent cybersecurity consultancy and part of the Allurity family, has long been at the forefront of building resilience against real-world hacking threats. The boutique firm works with Fortune 500 companies across industries, providing advanced security research, offensive security testing and strategic consulting.

Bringing decades of expertise, Wolf enriches SRLabs and Allurity with his deep consulting background, including 20 years at McKinsey, where he co-founded and led the firm's European cybersecurity practice.

As SRLabs' founder and former CEO, Karsten has led ethical hacking research from mobile hacking to BadUSB that shaped the global cybersecurity landscape. Karsten's transition to Chief Innovation Officer at the group level marks a strategic milestone for Allurity.

"Hacking threats continue to evolve – only innovation allows us to stay one step ahead of the threat. At Allurity, we scale cutting-edge research into impactful solutions that protect organizations across Europe and beyond," says Karsten Nohl.

Wolf's appointment as CEO of SRLabs reinforces the group's commitment to commercial excellence rooted in trusted client relationships and scaling professional services teams globally.

"Wolf has quickly proven to be an invaluable part of the Allurity family. His strategic mindset, industry expertise, and leadership make him the ideal choice to take SRLabs to new heights while further strengthening our market presence," says Frida Westerberg, CEO of Allurity.

Wolf Richter adds: "I am excited about my additional responsibility as CEO at SRLabs. I have always admired SRLabs for the large-scale transformational projects and groundbreaking research. I look forward to shaping even more impactful client transformations with this talented team of cyber leaders complemented by the power of the Allurity family."

Talking about his dual role, Wolf Richter says: "My role as SRLabs CEO and Chief Commercial Officer of Allurity enables me to shape Allurity's future direction in close interaction with the voice of our clients. Combining my commercial role at Allurity with SRLabs' global client footprint and consulting capabilities, we can further strengthen our ability to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions."

About Allurity:

Allurity is a group of tech-enabled cybersecurity service providers with a common mission of enabling a safe digital world. Allurity comprises nine best-in-class cybersecurity brands across Europe, serving clients globally and leveraging the combined expertise of its members. The group offers a comprehensive range of services, from proactive to reactive solutions, to enhance data protection and mitigate the impact of cybercrime. Supported by Trill Impact, a pioneering Swedish impact investor, Allurity is dedicated to driving positive societal change through innovation and impactful initiatives.

About SRLabs:

SRLabs is a boutique security consultancy based in Berlin and Hong Kong. The team of security experts at SRLabs is dedicated to researching, assessing, and helping increase hacking resilience globally. Committed to making the world more secure, SRLabs has provided innovative consulting services to Fortune 500 companies across multiple verticals for over a decade.

SRLabs is the trusted partner to CISOs in over two dozen countries, whose work makes billions of users safer from hacking. The SRLabs team remains at the forefront of hacking research, always trying to help shape our digital future in positive ways.

