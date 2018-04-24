Wolfgang Puck, Einstein Bros. land at ONT

"Our customers are showing their confidence in ONT by utilizing the airport in record numbers," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "Our promise is to provide a comfortable, satisfying customer experience, and the addition of enormously popular dining brands with high-quality food choices available morning, noon and night shows we are living up to that commitment."

Under an agreement announced last May, concessionaire Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services Inc. is investing $6 million over 18 months to rebrand and refurbish the food and beverage concessions it operates in ONT's terminals.

Other new brands coming to ONT include Cross Grain Brewhouse, a brewpub and restaurant featuring local craft beers, Harvest & Grounds, a Euro-American coffee shop and bakery, and Plane Box Grab & Go in Terminal 2. Wahoo's Tacos & More, Rock & Brews and a newly renovated Coffee Bean & Teal Leaf will occupy space in Terminal 4.

"WPizza and Einstein Bros. Bagels are two brands that really resonate with travelers because they offer high-quality and diverse menu items adapted for the convenience of an airport," said Kevin Kelly, president of Delaware North's travel business. "We know travelers at ONT will love these new choices, and we look forward to adding even more dining options as we continue to open new restaurants later this year."

The agreement with Delaware North is expected to generate net revenue of $12.9 million over 10 years for the OIAA. Product prices charged to customers will not be more than 10% above the non-airport price for food and beverage, down from 18% under the previous concession agreement.

More concession announcements will be made in the coming months.

A separate initiative with Hudson Group and HG ONT Retailers Joint Venture, which includes a capital investment of at least $2.4 million by the concessionaire, is underway to similarly rebrand and remodel ONT's retail operations.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International (ONT) Airport is located in the Inland Empire, approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S. and Mexico, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 66 daily departures offered by 8 air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro-Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Senior Director of Marketing, Communications and External Affairs, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolfgang-puck-einstein-bros-land-at-ont-300633312.html

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com/

