Wolters Kluwer and Morgan Lewis Release New Edition of "Offerings of Asset-Backed Securities"

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced the release of "Offerings of Asset-Backed Securities, Fourth Edition," authored by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP partners Reed D. Auerbach and Charles A. Sweet. Available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's acclaimed online research platform, this new resource is a timely and authoritative guide that breaks down the myriad rules and regulations governing the structuring, offering and sale of asset-backed securities.

"Offerings of Asset-Backed Securities, Fourth Edition" is intended for lawyers and securities professionals. The resource is a practical and easy-to-use guide to the rules and issues associated with structuring and executing securitization transactions. As a leader in transactional law, the title is Wolters Kluwer's latest addition to its acclaimed portfolio of securities content and solutions, providing market-leading content for professionals in the $2.5 trillion U.S. market for asset-backed securities.

"Wolters Kluwer is committed to bringing unparalleled content and solutions to professionals in asset-backed securities," said Peggy Hayner, Product Manager for Securities and Banking at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are very pleased to make insights from Morgan Lewis' market-leading structured transactions practice accessible to our customers in the fourth edition of this important resource."

"This title presents key legal aspects of asset-backed securities transactions in an understandable and comprehensive manner," said Auerbach, leader of Morgan Lewis's structured transactions practice group. "In the same way that our team practices law, we have tried to share practical, deal-oriented solutions to demystify the securitization process," said Sweet.

The Fourth Edition has been significantly revised and includes:

Updated and streamlined guidance throughout, with an emphasis on practical compliance advice for current laws and rules;

A new chapter introducing securitization concepts and structures;

A new chapter on the future of the regulation of securitization, including status reports on many outstanding regulatory efforts and proposals;

A new section dealing with issues affecting securitizations of marketplace loans;

A new chapter containing detailed analyses of both the U.S. and EU credit risk retention rules for securitizations; and

A new chapter explaining the Uniform Commercial Code issues involved in securitizations.

This new resource can be accessed through Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's intuitive legal research platform. Print copies may be purchased here: "Offerings of Asset-Backed Securities," Fourth Edition.

About Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP

Morgan Lewis is recognized for exceptional client service, legal innovation, and commitment to its communities. Our global depth reaches across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East with the collaboration of more than 2,200 lawyers and specialists who provide elite legal services across industry sectors for multinational corporations to startups around the world. For more information about us, please visit www.morganlewis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WeChat.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com

